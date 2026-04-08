Cyient Semiconductor Announces Successful Close of Majority Investment in Kinetic Technologies

Enabling end-to-end custom power semiconductor innovation from India for global markets with an $85M investment

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HYDERABAD, India, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Semiconductors today announced the successful close of its USD $85 million majority‑stake investment in Kinetic Technologies, a global power semiconductor solutions provider. Kinetic Technologies joins Cyient Semiconductors as a proven, revenue‑generating global custom and Application-Specific-Standard-Product (ASSP) company, with more than 100 silicon‑proven IPs and over 250 high‑volume custom and ASSPs across power management, protection, display power, and interface solutions – adding immediate product scale, IP depth and market credibility.

This investment marks a major step in Cyient Semiconductors' ambition to establish a scaled semiconductor platform anchored in India and serving global markets. This also reflects a broader strategic shift toward building a differentiated, custom silicon and ASSP-led semiconductor platform aligned with long-term structural demand in power and compute infrastructure, addressing a $44 billion global market opportunity.

By integrating Cyient Semiconductors' spec‑to‑silicon engineering expertise with Kinetic Technologies' proven power management and protection IC portfolio, the combined platform strengthens Kinetic Technologies' ability to support global customers with broader design resources and enhanced operational capabilities, while giving Cyient Semiconductors access to Kinetic's established customer footprint—delivering immediate commercial scale in high‑growth power semiconductor markets.

Kinetic Technologies will continue to operate under its current leadership, with strategic oversight from Cyient Semiconductors. Its engineering and customer teams will maintain continuity while leveraging the combined platform's expanded global presence and increased investments in R&D.

On announcing the completion of the transaction, Suman Narayan, CEO of Cyient Semiconductors, said, "The completion of this majority stake investment accelerates our ambition to build a globally competitive semiconductor innovation engine from India. Kinetic Technologies' proven leadership in power and protection ICs, combined with our custom silicon and ASSP expertise and access to world-class talent and manufacturing ecosystems, positions us to drive the next wave of intelligent power semiconductor solutions across critical markets."

Kin Shum, CEO of Kinetic Technologies, added, "Having Cyient Semiconductors as a strategic majority investor significantly strengthens our ability to scale globally. This partnership expands our engineering capacity and manufacturing in India, accelerates our R&D roadmap, along with enhancing our ability to address increasingly complex power challenges across high‑growth end markets. Together, we are well‑positioned to drive the next phase of intelligent power innovation."

The closing of this transaction solidifies a long‑term partnership aimed at building a modern, scalable semiconductor platform with international relevance and India‑driven operational strength. The combined strengths of Cyient Semiconductors and Kinetic Technologies will deepen innovation, extend market presence, and strengthen their capacity to deliver advanced custom power solutions, for the next wave of computing and industrial transformation while reinforcing India's momentum under the India Semiconductor Mission to become a global hub for semiconductor innovation and high‑value chip development and manufacturing.

About Cyient Semiconductors

Cyient Semiconductors is a Hyderabad-headquartered provider of custom ASIC/ASSP solutions, with a focus on analog mixed-signal, intelligent power, and advanced semiconductor platforms. With design centers in India, Belgium, and the U.S., Cyient Semiconductors enables global customers in data centers, robotics, automotive, and industrial automation to achieve higher efficiency and faster time-to-market.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in the press release that are not based on historical facts may be forward‑looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Such forward‑looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, like significant changes in the economic environment in India and overseas, regulatory and tax laws, import duties, litigation, labour relations and other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Cyient Semiconductors undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies designs, develops and markets proprietary high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors across consumer, computer, communications, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets. Along with designing power products to protect, regulate, and monitor power consumption, Kinetic also produces products that switch, transform, and protect high resolution audio, video, and data signals. Applications include smartphones, tablets, notebooks and accessories, as well as serving a wide range of industrial, automotive, and enterprise solutions. Kinetic Technologies has R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Asia, with operations and logistics based in Asia and Europe.

For more information, please visit http://www.kinet-ic.com/