Cyient Signs MoU with SaaS Provider Decipher to Support the Global Rollout of Key Cloud Mining Platform

- The platform will help streamline tailings and rehabilitation monitoring in the industry

- Collaboration will enable global mining players to meet regulatory compliance and monitoring guidelines

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and digital transformation and technology solutions company, today announced that it had signed a MoU with Decipher, a Perth-based company that provides a cloud monitoring and governance platform for tailing storage facilities. As per the MoU, Cyient will support Decipher with the global rollout of their cloud mining platform for tailings and rehabilitation monitoring.

Tailings are the mineral waste remaining after ore processing to extract mineral concentrates and are typically stored within an engineered containment structure known as a tailing storage facility (TSF). There are an estimated 3,500 active TSFs globally, covering approximately one million hectares of land, and many more defunct or abandoned.

Tailing storage facility failures that cause an uncontrolled release of water, waste material, or by-product constitute a significant environmental risk. With a cloud mining platform, mining companies will be able to replace manual processes and siloed data with a more robust and secure cloud platform that adheres to the latest industry best practices and compliance requirements. Cyient and their subsidiary, IG Partners, will be playing a significant role in selling, implementing, and supporting the solution as we advance.

Speaking at the signing, Herman Kleynhans, Sector Head for Mining, Cyient, commented, "Decipher's end-to-end solution and deep understanding of TSF monitoring and governance, combined with Cyient's technical depth and global reach, will bring immense value to our mining customers. This partnership will also allow us to make a positive environmental and safety impact on communities engaged in mining operations around the world."

Decipher's CEO, Anthony Walker, added, "The reach and experience of Cyient, a leading global player, will greatly support the uptake of the solution for customers worldwide. The remarkable strides taken by the Global Industry Tailings Standard in challenging and leading the industry needs the support and systems that Decipher can deliver. We are delighted that Cyient and its subsidiary, IG Partners, have joined hands with us to make this collaboration a success."

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and digital technology solutions company. As a Design, Build and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

About Decipher

Decipher is an award-winning Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company trusted by resource and energy teams globally to support progressive Mine Rehabilitation and Closure and to facilitate improved safety decision making and reduced risk for Tailing Storage Facility governance, monitoring and disclosure.

For more information, visit www.decipher.com.au.

