Cyient Strengthens its Digital Solutions Suite, IntelliCyient, through Proposed Acquisition of WorkForce Delta

The proposed acquisition will further strengthen Cyient's digital transformation capabilities & offerings in the Utilities and Telecom industries

It will bolster the IntelliCyient portfolio with strong front-end consulting capabilities for digital mobile workforce management solutions

HYDERABAD, India, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company, announced that it has agreed to acquire WorkForce Delta, a leading consulting firm in mobile workforce management. The acquisition will bolster the IntelliCyient portfolio by expanding its front-end consulting capabilities for digital mobile workforce management solutions.

There has been a growing demand for comprehensive field force management solutions in the Utilities and Telecom industries. With rapid sectoral growth across regions, Cyient continues to invest in expanding its market presence while creating sustainable value for all stakeholders. With this acquisition, Cyient will be taking full ownership of WorkForce Delta.

Commenting on the proposed acquisition, Cyient's MD and CEO, Krishna Bodanapu, said, "Workforce Delta's growing footprint is a testament to their expertise and the growing market need for streamlined mobile workforce management processes. By leveraging their team of consultants, we aim to become an industry leader in this area across sectors. This acquisition is also in line with our strategic path forward on enabling digital transformation success via our IntelliCyient framework for our customers."

WorkForce Delta, formed in 2015, has a team of consultants with decades of experience advising and executing workforce management programs for corporations globally. This relationship will enable Cyient to offer complete lifecycle solutions from process consulting to solution implementation to analytics and managed support services. Cyient has also built strategic partnerships with multiple industry-leading Mobile Workforce Management platforms.

"We are excited to embark on a new chapter for our organization by joining the global Cyient family," said Yuri Margoulis, Co-Founder and Managing Director, WorkForce Delta. "Cyient's extensive range of solutions and offerings are highly complementary to our mobile workforce management expertise and we look forward to leveraging both organizations' capabilities to deliver more innovation, value-add, and business outcomes to our customers around the world."

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading global engineering, manufacturing and digital technology solutions company. We are a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide. We enable our customers across industries to apply technologies imaginatively to solve problems that matter and stay ahead of the curve. We are committed to designing tomorrow together with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

About WorkForce Delta:

Founded in 2015, Workforce Delta primarily services utilities and telco clients, and does consulting for Mobile Workforce Management and Field service management. Their expertise lies in demand forecasting, capacity planning, workforce rostering, field service scheduling, enterprise mobility and performance analytics.

Rudra Bose | Satyaki Maitra Cyient Press Office – Genesis BCW +91 9811626585 | +91 99580 41503 [email protected] | [email protected] Michelle Lobo Cyient PR Team +91 9833307424 [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/289359/cyient_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.cyient.com



SOURCE Cyient