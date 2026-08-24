Cyient Unveils New Brand Positioning 'Nothing Less'

New Positioning Establishes Company's Addressable Market as a Lifecycle Engineering Services Company and Reinforces Focus on Exemplary Outcomes

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient today unveiled its new brand positioning and promise, 'Nothing Less,' reflecting its evolution as a Global Lifecycle Engineering Services leader and its commitment to helping customers achieve exemplary outcomes in an increasingly complex, intelligence-driven world. The refreshed positioning brings intelligent engineering to every stage of the lifecycle, combining deep engineering expertise, domain knowledge, human intelligence, and AI applied in context.

The new positioning will be the focal point of Cyient's go-to-market strategy, representing an engineering portfolio that partners with customers across the full life cycle of their products and the assets that power their businesses, creating value measured over decades rather than projects.

The new brand reflects both the company's capability and ways of working. Intelligent Engineering defines what we do: bringing together engineering, digital, and industry expertise to help customers improve performance, reliability, and growth. Embracing Intelligence defines how we do it: harnessing the combined power of people, data, and AI to unlock better decisions and better outcomes. Together, they reinforce Cyient's focus on delivering exemplary outcomes.

Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Cyient, said, "Since our founding in 1991, Cyient has partnered with some of the world's leading organizations to solve complex engineering challenges and deliver outcomes that matter. We have, over the years, built deep domain expertise across the industries and earned the trust of customers operating in some of the most demanding and mission-critical environments. This legacy of engineering excellence, customer focus, and value-driven ownership has shaped who we are today and sets the foundation for our next phase of growth."

Commenting on the new positioning, Sukamal Banerjee, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cyient Ltd, said, "Nothing Less is a reflection of how Cyient has evolved and where we are headed. As a Global Lifecycle Engineering Services company, we are expanding the value we deliver across the entire life of an asset, from design to manufacture to services. Competitive advantage today comes from the convergence of engineering expertise, human ingenuity, and AI-driven intelligence. Cyient brings these strengths together in a unique way. We help customers solve complex challenges faster, improve outcomes, and unlock greater value throughout the lifecycle."

The new positioning is also anchored in Cyient's Values FIRST framework—anchored in Fairness, Integrity, Respect, Sincerity, and Transparency. These values continue to guide how the company works with customers, associates, partners, and communities as it brings the "Nothing Less" promise to life.

About Cyient

Cyient is a global lifecycle engineering services company powering mission-critical industries from design to aftermarket across products, plants, and networks. With 300+ customers and 15,000+ associates across 30+ countries, we combine human expertise, deep domain knowledge, and AI to deliver intelligent engineering for every lifecycle across Aerospace and Rail, Automotive and Mobility, Connectivity, Energy, Healthcare, Mining, Utilities, and beyond.

To learn how we deliver exemplary outcomes, nothing less, visit www.cyient.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in the press release that are not based on historical facts may be forward‑looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Such forward‑looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, like significant changes in the economic environment in India and overseas, regulatory and tax laws, import duties, litigation, labour relations and other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Cyient undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.