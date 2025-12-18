Smarter, Scalable Connectivity for Modern Business Environments

TAIPEI, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation (TWSE: 2332), a global leader in networking and intelligent connectivity, today announced the expansion of its enterprise wireless portfolio with the launch of two next-generation access points: the DAP-E9560 BE9500 Wi-Fi 7 Ceiling-Mount Access Point and the DAP-X3060W AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Wall-Plate Access Point. Designed to address diverse deployment scenarios in hospitality, education, enterprise offices, and multi-dwelling units (MDUs), the new lineup advances D-Link's vision of delivering secure, scalable, and intelligently managed wireless solutions for modern business environments.

D-Link Unveils Next-Generation Enterprise Wireless Lineup. Enterprise Access Points from Ceiling to Wall.

Built with D-Link's engineering precision and commitment to Made in Taiwan quality, creative innovation, solution-oriented, one-stop service, and sustainable design, both products reinforce the company's mission of "One Connection • Infinite Possibilities," offering enterprises a more seamless and efficient path to next-generation network transformation.

Next-Generation Wireless for Every Scenario: Ceiling-Mount & Wall-Plate Solutions

To meet the rapid adoption of hybrid work, smart environments, and device-dense spaces, D-Link provides a dual-approach wireless strategy: high-capacity ceiling-mount coverage for shared areas and discreet, room-based connectivity for individual units. Together, these solutions form a unified wireless architecture that scales across buildings and industries.

DAP-E9560 BE9500 Wi-Fi 7 Ceiling-Mount Access Point | High-Performance, High-Density Wireless for Modern Enterprises

Engineered for conference halls, auditoriums, classrooms, and open workspaces, the Wi-Fi 7 DAP-E9560 delivers exceptional multi-gigabit wireless performance through:

Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 with 320 MHz channels for peak throughput and ultra-low latency

4096-QAM – Up to 20% faster than Wi-Fi 6

1x 10 Gigabit (PoE) + 1x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet LAN to integrate seamlessly into modern wired backbones

Support for D-Link Nuclias network management, enabling centralized monitoring, configuration, and updates

Advanced security, including WPA3 Enterprise and customizable VLAN policies

The ceiling-mount design offers broad, uniform coverage ideal for large, shared environments requiring robust, always-on wireless performance.

DAP-X3060W AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Wall-Plate Access Point | Discreet, In-Room Connectivity for Hospitality, Education, and MDU Deployments

The Wi-Fi 6 DAP-X3060W is optimized for rooms and unit-based deployments, integrating seamlessly into interior spaces while delivering reliable, high-efficiency wireless access. Key features include:

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (AX3000) for high-speed, low-latency in-room performance

Standard wall-plate installation, ideal for hotel rooms, dormitories, meeting rooms, and apartments

PoE-powered design for simplified deployment

Multiple Gigabit LAN ports, supporting wired devices such as IP phones, smart TVs, and desktop PCs

Secure segmentation and WPA3 to protect each room or tenant

This space-saving AP ensures stable and private connectivity where individual-unit performance matters most.

Unified Management and Scalable Deployment with Nuclias

Both the ceiling-mount and wall-plate access points integrate seamlessly with D-Link's Nuclias cloud-based and on-premises management platforms, allowing businesses to centrally provision devices, monitor network performance in real time, troubleshoot issues remotely, and scale deployments across multiple sites with ease. This unified approach enables IT teams to manage the entire wireless infrastructure through a single, intuitive interface, simplifying maintenance while ensuring consistent and reliable connectivity across lobbies, guest rooms, offices, and classrooms.

Designed for Modern Workflows, Built with MIT-Quality Engineering

D-Link's enterprise wireless portfolio reflects decades of engineering experience and the company's continued dedication to high-quality, secure, and sustainable network design. From material selection to performance optimization, each access point is crafted to support business-critical environments while reducing installation complexity and long-term maintenance costs.

Empowering the Future of Intelligent Business Connectivity

With the introduction of the DAP-E9560 Wi-Fi 7 Ceiling-Mount AP and the DAP-X3060W Wi-Fi 6 Wall-Plate AP, D-Link strengthens its position as a trusted provider of professional, high-performance networking solutions. The expanded portfolio equips organizations with the flexibility to build intelligent, future-ready wireless networks that adapt to evolving digital operations and mobility needs.

About D-Link

D-Link, a global leader in the networking industry, began expanding worldwide in 1986 and was officially established as D-Link Corporation in 1987. With 90 operational and sales locations across 43 countries, D-Link provides innovative and reliable networking equipment, AI-powered cloud management services, and complete infrastructure solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries. Find out more about D-Link at www.dlink.com

