D2L Brightspace Approved Under AICTE's NEAT 6.0 To Strengthen AI-Enhanced Digital Learning Across India's Technical Institutions

All India Council for Technical Education empanels D2L to participate in the National Education Alliance for Technology 6.0 initiative

NEW DELHI, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, has been empaneled under the All India Council for Technical Education's (AICTE) National Education Alliance for Technology (NEAT) 6.0 initiative, strengthening its presence in India's higher education ecosystem.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally signed between D2L and AICTE-NEAT, marking a strategic partnership to deliver outcome-based, technology-enhanced education to technical institutions across India.

"For many years, choosing an institution was the biggest factor determining how successful your education would be in India," said Vivek Iyer, Managing Director, India at D2L. "AICTE NEAT 6.0 is an opportunity to change this. Once AI-based learning becomes available to all affiliated institutions, whether located in Mumbai or elsewhere, talent can thrive regardless of location. The best part of this partnership isn't the technology but rather making excellence truly attainable instead of merely aspirational."

NEAT is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, implemented through AICTE to provide higher education institutions with access to curated, high‑impact EdTech solutions. NEAT 6.0 represents the next phase of this effort, focused on accelerating digital adoption and improving learning outcomes at scale. By being empaneled under NEAT 6.0, D2L Brightspace will be positioned as an approved Learning Management System (LMS) and a strategic digital learning platform to AICTE-affiliated institutions seeking to modernize and expand their digital learning environments.

Under NEAT 6.0, D2L Brightspace will be offered as a scalable digital learning platform to support institutions in transforming teaching and learning. Built for higher education, it enables personalized learning experiences, data‑driven insights and flexible course delivery at scale. Institutions will be able to adopt D2L Brightspace through the NEAT platform under standardized pricing, enabling faster and broader access to digital learning infrastructure.

"India's education system is at an inflexion point," said Vivek Iyer, Managing Director, India at D2L. "While traditional models have not always ensured equitable access, digital learning platforms like D2L Brightspace can help bridge this gap. Through NEAT 6.0, we aim to enable Indian institutions to deliver high‑quality learning at scale, improve outcomes and support workforce readiness."

D2L Brightspace is built to help institutions meet the evolving demands of higher education. It combines intelligent course design tools, AI-enhanced personalized learning pathways, accessibility features for diverse learner needs and real-time data analytics. This will help faculty and administrators track student progress, making it well-suited to serve the scale and diversity of India's technical education ecosystem.

About AICTE-NEAT

The National Education Alliance for Technology (NEAT) is an initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, implemented through AICTE. NEAT curates best-in-class EdTech solutions to improve learning outcomes in higher education, with a strong focus on ensuring equity, accessibility, and inclusion for learners across all regions of India.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

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