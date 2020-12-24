Daffodil Software gets listed in the Zinnov Zones ER&D 2020 Ratings

Zinnov Zones is a comprehensive evaluation of ER&D service providers that makes the annual ratings a prominent benchmark among the ever-thriving world of Engineering Services. The Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) capabilities of the shortlisted companies are assessed across more than 30 parameters and sub-parameters such as growth rate, specialization, Ecosystem Linkages, R&D practice maturity, Innovation & IP, and more.

Daffodil Software made its debut in the last year's ratings, in the Emerging Niche Player list under the 'Overall ER&D Zones.' This year, Daffodil secured its place in areas such as ER&D services, small and medium service providers, AI, digital engineering services, consumer software.

Daffodil's exceptional growth in the aforementioned areas for the past one year helped make it to the Zinnov Zones ER&D 2020 Ratings. Besides, the company's remarkable work towards innovative development practices for its clients looking to develop products for the consumer has put it at the forefront of ER&D.

Zinnov also introduced AI Engineering to its list of parameters this year with Daffodil ranking in the established niche segment. The ranking can be attributed to the latter's heavy investment into building its AI capability and delivering some groundbreaking projects. The software solutions company has benefitted from its recent AI assignments on a few innovative projects to become one of the major names in AI technology.

Speaking about Daffodil's position in the Zinnov Zones study, Yogesh Agarwal (CEO, Daffodil Software) said, "We believe that our deep expertise in software engineering and early adoption of new-age technologies like RPA, Artificial Intelligence, are contributing to our fast-paced growth in the recent years. Today, when software service providers are the drivers of digital transformation for businesses, we are proud that our engineering services are mature enough to help them out, irrespective of the scale, industry, or tech stack. The accreditation we received from Zinnov Zones validates it."

About Daffodil Software:

For more than 20 years, Daffodil Software has been a trusted software technology partner to organizations across the globe. With our roots in innovation, tech agility, & time-proven processes, our team of 800+ technologists strives to shape the tech industry and help businesses elevate their value proposition through technology. For more information, visit https://www.daffodilsw.com

About Zinnov

Zinnov was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bangalore, with a presence in Gurgaon, Silicon Valley, and Houston. Since its inception, Zinnov has built in-depth expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation. They assist their clients by:

Research and strategy consulting for software service providers in the areas of Product Engineering and Digital Transformation;

Enabling companies to develop and optimize a global engineering partner strategy to achieve higher throughput, innovation, productivity, and cost savings;

Growing revenue for the company's products and services in India and other emerging markets;

and other emerging markets; Helping MNC GICs to consolidate their geographic footprint.

With their team of experienced professionals and research teams, Zinnov serves clients across software, semiconductor, consumer electronics, automotive, storage, telecom & networking, healthcare, banking, financial services, and retail verticals in the US, Europe, Japan, and India.

For more information, visit http://zinnov.com

