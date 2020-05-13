Daffodil Software is Great Place to Work - Certified

GURGAON, India, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daffodil Software, a leading software engineering company based in India, today announced that it is a Great Place to Work - Certified.

Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition which is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing great workplace cultures. It helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations across 60 countries apply for Great Place to Work Certification for assessment, benchmarking, and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. In the year 2019, 900+ organizations from India, across all industries applied for it, where, only 40-45% could make it to the GPTW certification.

Daffodil Software started as a product company in 1999 with a team of 10 members. Over time, Daffodil has built its reputation as the preferred technology partner for hundreds of companies globally, assisting them with enterprise solutions, software engineering & digital transformation services. Currently, the company is operating in four different locations - The United States, Dubai, Hisar & Gurgaon - with a team of 500+ members. It's amongst the early adopters of modern technologies, such as AI, Blockchain, IoT, etc. and has a clientele that includes Samsung and Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Daffodil has gained ground in the healthcare industry and is a technology partner to some of the renowned hospitals and healthcare organizations across the globe.

Regarding the new feather in the company's cap, Yogesh Agarwal (CEO, Daffodil Software) says: "Ever since our establishment, we have believed that great culture is a shared way of doing something with passion. Our employee first policy is the reason why we have come so far. This certification from Great Place to Work manifests the same." The director of the company further says: "We have always believed in the ability of our people over their experience and have always made efforts to groom them with leadership skills. Moreover, what keeps our new talent motivated is the modern work culture that focuses on experiential learning and acceptance of new ideas."

Speaking more about maintaining work-life balance, the CEO says: "We are grateful to have an amazing team of HRs who understand that creating a great employee experience is the key behind having happy, loyal, and productive people in the organization. In the last two years, our company's strength has increased by 50% and it's our fair work culture that makes our people believe in us. We always ensure that decisions made for our people are always taken with consideration to their satisfaction, growth, and empowerment. "

The rigorous, data-driven methodology that Great Place to Work used for assessing Daffodil's work culture confirms that the company creates an equitable and engaging environment for the employees.

For more than 20 years, Daffodil Software has been a trusted software technology partner to organizations across the globe. With their roots into innovation, tech agility, & time-proven processes, its team of 500+ technologists strives to shape the tech industry and help businesses elevate their value proposition through technology. For more information, visit https://www.daffodilsw.com

