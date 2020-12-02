Daffodil Software sees 45% business growth during COVID-19, plans to create 500 new jobs in 2021

The remarkable upsurge can be attributed to the company's investment in training, building technological practices, and business consultation since the last 2 years. Their expertise and domain knowledge helped several businesses sail through the recent challenging times. Providing solutions for the inevitable transition of businesses from office to home, digitization, or automation of processes led Daffodil to grow tremendously during the pandemic.

Moreover, the current global health crisis drove the need for upgrading healthcare technology and Daffodil's expertise in healthcare domain made it solution-ready and equipped to handle the growing demand in healthcare IT and products.

The new job opportunities will be open across levels and profiles including software engineers, UI/UX designers, project managers, business analysts, and more. The vacancies will mostly be filled at its Gurugram headquarters and Hisar development center comprising 70% of technical profiles with 30% non-technical.

"From the past couple of years, we have been rigorously investing our resources in adopting the latest technologies. Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation, IoT are some of the areas where we have built our expertise. Since the business solutions these days are getting smarter with more and more dependency on technology, we have decided to expand our team by 60% to support this growth," said Yogesh Agarwal, CEO & Founder (Daffodil Software).

About Daffodil Software :

For more than 20 years, Daffodil Software has been a trusted software technology partner to organizations across the globe. With our roots into innovation, tech agility, & time-proven processes, our team of 800+ technologists strive to shape the tech industry and help businesses elevate their value proposition through technology. For more information, visit https://www.daffodilsw.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063981/Daffodil.jpg

SOURCE Daffodil Software