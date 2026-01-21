Daiichi Sankyo Unveils New Toronto Headquarters to Accelerate Investment and Innovation in Oncology

"Establishing a permanent headquarters in Toronto represents a significant milestone in our global expansion and reflects the strong commitment of Daiichi Sankyo to patients and partners in Canada," said Masahiro Kato, Managing Director, Europe and Canada, Daiichi Sankyo. "Canada is home to a vibrant healthcare and life sciences ecosystem where we see immense potential for continued growth through scientific innovation and collaboration, solidifying Canada's role as a global contributor to improve standards of care."

"Our government is protecting Ontario by cutting taxes and red tape, saving businesses $12 billion a year so that we can drive economic growth and welcome investments just like this one. Daiichi Sankyo's investment will help create good-paying jobs, strengthen our economy and reinforce Ontario's position as a world-class hub for innovation and health research. I want to thank Daiichi Sankyo for their confidence in Ontario's incredible workers," said Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

"This opening marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Daiichi Sankyo in Canada where we are further establishing our presence in Toronto as we continue to expand access to our oncology portfolio," added Fatih Yedikardeş, Country Manager, Canada, Daiichi Sankyo. "This expansion means improving access to our medicines and strengthening our partnerships with healthcare professionals and the broader life sciences community in Canada."

"As the largest life sciences jurisdiction in Canada, Ontario is a prime location for domestic and international pharmaceutical companies to establish their headquarters and advance their research from lab to market. We congratulate Daiichi Sankyo on the opening of their new Canadian headquarters here in Toronto and look forward to seeing the next chapter of their biomedical innovation that will leverage Ontario's highly skilled workforce and R&D capabilities," said Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Over the past two years, Daiichi Sankyo has supported 18 oncology clinical trials across 43 sites in Canada, working with top cancer centres such as Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, CHUM, BC Cancer, McGill University Health Centre and The Ottawa Hospital.

"By establishing their Canadian headquarters in Toronto, Daiichi Sankyo is affirming Ontario's place as a hub of health innovation. This investment in Ontario will advance access to innovative cancer medicines for Ontario families, building on our government's actions to date to connect patients to cutting-edge, life-saving cancer drugs faster," added Sylvia Jones, Ontario Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

To mark the occasion, Daiichi Sankyo hosted an office opening celebration featuring a traditional Kagami Biraki (sake barrel breaking) ceremony, symbolizing new beginnings, harmony and prosperity, followed by a Japanese taiko drumming performance honouring the company's cultural heritage. The event brought together company leadership, government representatives and partners to commemorate the milestone.

The official opening of the Daiichi Sankyo headquarters in Canada cements its position as a dedicated partner in the Canadian healthcare system. Driven by strategic investment and a rapidly expanding team, Daiichi Sankyo is focused on accelerating access to its oncology pipeline and building a healthier future for Canadians.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo is an innovative global healthcare company contributing to the sustainable development of society that discovers, develops and delivers new standards of care to enrich the quality of life around the world. With more than 120 years of experience, Daiichi Sankyo leverages its world-class science and technology to create new modalities and innovative medicines for people with cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases with high unmet medical need. For more information, please visit www.daiichisankyo.com.

