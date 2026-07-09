Dainik Bhaskar Unveils an Innovation That Turns Newspapers Into Plants

What if the newspaper you read today could grow into a plant tomorrow?

BHOPAL, India, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a unique blend of innovation and environmental responsibility, Dainik Bhaskar's special Seed Paper Edition does exactly that. Using a special technology, seeds are embedded directly into the newspaper, enabling readers to plant it after reading.

Ek Ped Ek Zindagi Speed Speed EK Ped Ek zindagi

What makes this initiative truly unique is its scale. By integrating seeds into millions of newspapers, Dainik Bhaskar has transformed an everyday product into a powerful environmental tool, taking seeds directly into households and enabling readers to become active participants in the plantation movement and contribute to a greener future.

The initiative is part of Ek Ped Ek Zindagi (One Tree, One Life), Dainik Bhaskar's flagship environmental campaign that encourages citizens to plant and nurture trees while fostering a deeper connection with nature. This year, the campaign has undertaken an ambitious pledge to facilitate the plantation of 75 lakh trees across the country.

Speaking on the initiative, Girish Agarwal, Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group, said, "Meaningful change begins when simple actions become collective habits. Through our Seed Paper Edition, we have reimagined the newspaper as a medium not just for information, but also for environmental action. By placing seeds directly into the hands of millions of readers, we hope to inspire participation at scale and contribute towards building a greener and more sustainable future."

Join the movement. Plant a sapling, share your photo at https://ekpedekzindagi.com/, and become a part of this collective effort towards a greener India.

About Dainik Bhaskar Group

Dainik Bhaskar Group is a leading media conglomerate with a diverse presence across print, radio, and digital platforms, reaching 14 states in 4 languages- Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English. With a readership of 14 crore across print, digital, and social platforms, the group holds a prominent position in the Indian media landscape. Its flagship publication, Dainik Bhaskar is India's No.1 newspaper and the world's third-largest newspaper by circulation.