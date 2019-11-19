Dalmia-OCL Sets up Integrated Snorkel Manufacturing Line at Rajgangpur, Odisha

With an annual capacity to manufacture 240 sets, the new Snorkel Manufacturing line features high-accuracy automated equipment like zero-tolerance grinding machines and high-temperature dryers to produce Snorkels that match global standards. Dalmia-OCL's onsite R&D centre Dalmia Institute Scientific and Industrial Research (DISIR), will also help accelerate further innovations in refractory technology for clean steel production.

"Indian steel makers are moving towards manufacturing high grade steel which needs tailored refractory solutions that support high performance and at the same time ensure local availability," said Sameer Nagpal, Group CEO - Refractory Business, Dalmia Bharat Group. "This is a significant step towards Make-in-India. With this development we aim to give Indian steelmakers access to high quality Snorkel products right here in India which have been previously imported. This will lead to lesser logistics, shorten lead times, reduce environmental impact all while boosting the Government's mission to promote manufacturing in India."

With globally competitive and sustainable manufacturing capabilities Dalmia-OCL is proud to embrace latest technologies to provide best of refractory products and solutions to its customers in India.

About Dalmia-OCL

Born in 1954, Dalmia-OCL is the Refractory business of Dalmia Bharat Group comprising of three SBUs: Dalmia-OCL, Dalmia GSB and Dalmia Seven. The Refractory Business offers end-to-end refractory products, solutions & services to customers in 40+ countries in core manufacturing sectors such as Iron & Steel, Cement, Glass and Non-ferrous Metals. It is a leader and pioneer in several mission-critical refractory product categories for steel and cement manufacturing. Backed by 6,000+ man-years of International refractory experience, 7 manufacturing plants (5 in India, 1 in Germany and 1 in China), on-site servicing capabilities, consistent product performance and a dedicated refractory technology R&D centre, it is currently India's fastest-growing refractory business. www.dalmiaocl.com

