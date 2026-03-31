Dalton Pharma Services Expands Aseptic Powder Fill-Finish Capacity with RoboFil™ system in Toronto

A fully automated aseptic fill-finish platform delivers greater speed, flexibility, and quality for the manufacturing of clinical supplies and commercial products.

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalton Pharma Services today announced the successful installation of its RoboFil™ aseptic powder fill-finish system at its Toronto, Canada facility. This fully automated, isolator-based platform expands Dalton's aseptic powder fill-finish capacity and further strengthens the company's position as a market leader.

Dalton's RoboFil™ - Robotic Fill/Finish

Dalton's RoboFil™ line is purpose-built for aseptic powder fill-finish programs where dose accuracy, process consistency, and sterility assurance are paramount. By combining robotic handling with isolator technology, the platform helps minimize the needs for operator interventions, a primary contamination risk in aseptic operations, while enabling rapid, efficient changeovers between vial formats. This flexibility supports both development-stage batches through to repeatable GMP production campaigns.

Dr. Jixing Wang, President of Dalton Pharma Services, said:

"RoboFil™ reflects Dalton's commitment to investing in advanced technologies that enable our clients to execute aseptic powder fill-finish with confidence. This Annex 1–aligned robotic isolator platform expands both our capacity and our operational flexibility, supporting programs from early clinical supply through scalable commercial manufacturing."

About Dalton Pharma Services: Dalton Pharma Services is a full-service Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) based in Toronto, Canada. With 37 years of proven performance, Dalton's single-site model integrates API development and cGMP manufacturing, formulation, aseptic fill/finish, and in-house QC/microbiological testing under a unified Quality Management System (QMS). Powered by a globally diverse team representing 40+ nationalities, including 44 MS/PhDs, and supported by 3,000+ successful production campaigns, Dalton partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide to accelerate life-enhancing therapies from development through commercial supply.

For more information, visit: Dalton Website

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