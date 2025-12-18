Danube Group Expands Into New Business Segment With the Launch of UAE's First Cricket-Focused Digital Media Platform under the leadership of Mr. Anis Sajan

Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group is a landmark launch that creates the UAE's first dedicated digital platform solely focused on cricket

DUBAI, UAE and MUMBAI, India, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danube Group, one of the UAE's most diversified conglomerates, has officially entered a new business segment with the launch of Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group, the country's first-ever cricket-focused digital media platform under the leadership of vice chairman Mr. Anis Sajan, who is widely known in the region as 'Mr. Cricket UAE'.

Left to Right - Adil Rashid, Fakhar Zaman, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan, Anis Sajan (Vice Chairman of Danube Group and Founder of Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group), Dinesh Karthik, JP Duminy, Angelo Mathews, Khurram Khan - at the launch of Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group

With this strategic expansion, Danube Group steps beyond its established portfolio in real estate, retail, building materials, and hospitality, venturing into the rapidly growing digital sports media industry. The move reflects the group's commitment to evolving with market trends and tapping into high-impact, consumer-driven sectors. The introduction of a global cricket media platform positions Danube as a forward-looking enterprise that extends its influence from physical industries into the dynamic world of digital content and sports entertainment.

The official launch event was attended by cricket legends like Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, JP Duminy, Fakhar Zaman, Angelo Mathews, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, and Khurram Khan, along with other notable figures from the sports fraternity.

Anis Sajan, speaking at the launch event in Dubai, said "Today, Danube Group takes a major leap into a brand-new segment. Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group is not just a business expansion it is the culmination of my lifelong passion for cricket. As the UAE becomes a global hub for the sport, this platform will bring world-class cricket content, storytelling, and exclusive access to fans worldwide."

Headquartered in Dubai, Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group becomes the UAE's first cricket-focused digital media house, reflecting the nation's ambition to strengthen its presence in the global sports economy. The platform will initially launch as a cricket-focused entity, leveraging the UAE's strong connection with the sport and Sajan's deep global network. As part of its long-term vision, the Group will expand into coverage of other major sports in future phases, eventually evolving into a comprehensive multi-sport digital platform.

The platform will deliver:

Live and real-time cricket coverage

Exclusive interviews with international players

Premium digital video productions and studio shows

Social-first short-form content

Documentary-style storytelling rooted in cricket culture

Insights and behind-the-scenes access across global leagues

With the UAE already known for hosting major tournaments such as T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, ILT20, T10 matches, and numerous international fixtures, this launch adds a new dimension to the country's sports footprint.

"The UAE has truly become a home away from home for people of many nationalities like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, united by their love of cricket, alongside expatriates from England, Australia, South Africa, and beyond who are also cricket lovers." Sajan added. "Hence, launching a world-class cricket media platform here is a step toward cementing the nation's role not just in hosting the sport, but in shaping how it is consumed by these audiences."

As Danube Group broadens its business horizon, the launch aligns with its long-term vision of diversification, innovation, and community engagement. The entry into digital sports media marks the beginning of a new vertical for the Group, one that merges technology, entertainment, and culture under a single umbrella.

Sajan signed off by saying, "Cricket has always been a passion for me for the last 45 years, will continue to be my passion, and will never be treated as a business. Cricket mera pyaar hai, koi karobar nahi. Even though this is a new segment in the group, it comes straight from the heart."

About Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group:

Founded by Mr. Anis Sajan (Vice Chairman of Danube Group), Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group is launched as a global digital cricket media company headquartered in the UAE. Built with a vision to unite fans across continents, the platform delivers cricket content on a real time basis that is culturally rooted, emotionally engaging, and universally relatable.

Driven by Mr. Sajan's longstanding passion for the game and his deep connection to the global cricketing community, Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group blends premium production, on-ground access, exclusive player interactions, and dynamic digital storytelling to bring fans closer to the sport, no matter where they are in the world.

Our content ecosystem spans in-depth narratives, matchday coverage, viral short-form videos, and community-first stories that capture the heart and energy of cricket. With a global outlook and a foundation rooted in authenticity, our mission is simple: to become the world's most relatable, trusted, and culturally connected cricket media brand.

Mr. Cricket UAE Media Group is a platform - Created by a fan. Built for the world.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848625/Launch_Mr_Cricket_UAE_DG.jpg