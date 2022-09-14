Data Center Liquid Cooling Market To Reach USD 3962.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.5%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is Segmented By Type (Single Phase Cooling, Two Phase Cooling), By Application (Small and Medium-Sized Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Centers) : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Computer Hardware Category.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market size is projected to reach USD 3962.6 million by 2028, from USD 1319.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

Liquid cooling allows high-density racks to be cooled effectively and affordably thanks to the increased thermal transfer qualities of water or other fluids. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET

More CPUs and GPUs are being crammed into each rack unit by server manufacturers (U). Systems that distribute cooling air to racks are unable to offer sufficient cooling capacity when there are numerous high-performance servers in a rack, even with containment. Components are being crammed into devices as a result, leading to incredibly dense 1U servers that are pushing rack densities to new heights. High-density equipment racks are becoming increasingly commonplace as a result, which forces thermal management systems to advance to meet changing demands. The liquid cooling will be required by facilities aiming to deploy exceptionally high-density racks. Air cooling will never be able to provide the heat removal capacity needed to sustain the dependability of IT systems, regardless of how the system is set up or optimized. This factor is expected to propel the Data Center Liquid Cooling market growth.

In addition to providing the needed durability, a liquid cooling system will improve IT performance. CPU performance is slowed down to prevent thermal runaway as CPU case temperatures reach the maximum acceptable operating temperature, which is likely to happen with air cooling. Systems that are closely packed can operate continuously at their maximum voltage and clock frequency without overheating thanks to liquid cooling. This factor is expected to drive the Data Center Liquid Cooling market growth.

The need for Improved Energy Efficiency is expected to further propel the Data Center Liquid Cooling market. Liquid-cooled data centers can save a lot of energy because they don't need fans to transport air through the servers and around the data center due to the higher thermal conductivity of liquid than that of air. Liquid cooling requires pumps, which use less energy than fans do to provide the same cooling.

Furthermore, A facility can develop smaller-footprint facilities or make greater use of the space in its current data centers because of liquid cooling's ability to increase density. Additionally, it makes it possible to support processing-heavy edge applications in locations with the limited physical area.

DATA CENTER LIQUID COOLING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific area is anticipated to rise significantly at a CAGR. The Asia Pacific region is home to both advanced nations with extensive technical use cases, like Japan and Australia, and growing economies, like China, India, and Singapore. The building and administration of data centers have received massive investment in the Asia Pacific area in recent years. Social media, gaming, and entertainment have all contributed to the strong demand for cloud applications in the Asia Pacific area. During the projection period, all of these factors will contribute to an expansion of the market for liquid cooling systems for data centers.

Key Companies:

Asetek

Green Data Center LLP

Green Revolution Cooling, Inc

Horizon Computing Solutions, Inc

IBM Co.

Midas Green Technologies LLC

Rittal GmbH & Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Allied Control

Fujitsu

Vertiv Co.

Chilldyne Inc.

Liquid Cool Solutions

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Submer

