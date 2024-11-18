Databricks Achieves Authorization for DoD IL5 on AWS GovCloud

Databricks is now generally available on AWS GovCloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, announced it has received the Department of Defense (DoD) Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide Impact Level 5 (IL5) Provisional Authorization (PA) for the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud. Databricks on AWS GovCloud is now generally available.

"We continue to see strong demand for data intelligence across the Department of Defense agencies and the customers that support them. With this authorization, we already have several customers migrating to Databricks on AWS GovCloud," said Jude Boyle, VP of Federal at Databricks. "Our IL5 attainment will allow us to deliver innovation to the DoD at a more rapid pace than ever before, reducing time to innovation and better enabling them to complete their mission to improve national security and support the warfighter."

The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratizes access to analytics and intelligent applications by marrying customers' data with powerful AI models tuned to the unique characteristics of their business. The platform is built on a lakehouse foundation of open data formats and open governance to ensure that all data is completely within the customers' control. Databricks helps federal agencies, including the DoD, employ a data mesh framework to improve data access, security and scalability. Key platform components including Unity Catalog and Delta Sharing facilitate data governance, access control and secure data sharing across domains and organizational boundaries. This setup allows agencies to create domain-specific insights and offer data products to other domains, ensuring compliance with organizational rules and industry regulations.

With this authorization, the U.S. Department of Defense, its mission partners and select federal agencies can now use Databricks to manage highly sensitive data, including Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Unclassified National Security Information (U-NSI). Databricks' IL5 PA includes the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High baseline. Building on Databricks' AWS GovCloud FedRAMP High Agency ATO authorization, Azure Databricks ' FedRAMP High and IL5 authorizations and the support for International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) use cases, these achievements demonstrate Databricks' commitment to delivering data intelligence to the U.S. government.

"With the support of our sponsoring agency, we've delivered all of the capabilities of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to the DoD. It is critical to our national security that our military has access to innovation that can help them meet the needs of the modern battlespace," said Rory Patterson, Chairman of the Board of Databricks Federal. "As a retired Army Officer, it is game-changing to put the power of Databricks in the hands of our service members. We look forward to continuing to partner with the DoD to meet their mission needs. I encourage other companies to make the investment in the security and compliance required to achieve IL5."

Supporting Partner Quotes

"At Booz Allen, our mission is to leverage technology to advance the nation's most critical civil, defense, and national security priorities," said Graham Evans, Senior Vice President at Booz Allen. "As we continue to work with Databricks to help our clients secure and scale their data intelligence projects, we're encouraged to see Databricks' recent IL5 authorization."

"As we help government leaders modernize and operate more effectively to meet the needs of constituents across the country, our work with market-leading technology partners is critical to our joint successes," said Jason Wainstein, Principal at Deloitte Consulting, LLP and Global Leader, Government and Public Services Ecosystems and Alliances. "Databricks' recent attainment of IL5 PA enables us to continue on our mission to offer their expanding data intelligence and AI capabilities to our federal clients."

"As a Databricks partner, we help customers harness the power of data intelligence to process, analyze and visualize large-scale data," said Marshall Thames, SVP of Technology and Innovation at ECS. "As we continue to work together, this authorization will help us further ensure federal agencies' data projects are secure and compliant and, ultimately, drive their missions forward."

