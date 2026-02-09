Databricks Grows >65% YoY, Surpasses $5.4 Billion Revenue Run-Rate, Doubles Down on Lakebase and Genie

Databricks is Announcing >$7B of Investments in the Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks, the Data and AI company, today announced it crossed a $5.4 billion revenue run-rate, delivering >65% year-over-year growth during its Q4. Building on this momentum, Databricks is completing investments in the company in excess of $7 billion, including ~$5B of equity financing at a $134 billion valuation and ~$2B of additional debt capacity. With this new funding, the company will accelerate Lakebase, its serverless Postgres database built for AI agents, and Genie, its conversational AI assistant that lets any employee chat with their data.

This financing drew strong participation from both new and returning investors. JPMorganChase expanded its investment in the company through its Security and Resiliency Initiative's newly-formed Strategic Investment Group. In addition to previously disclosed participants in the Series L round, the additional close also included Glade Brook Capital, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, funds affiliated with Neuberger, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), funds associated with UBS, and others. The credit facilities were led by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. alongside Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, with participation from other leading financial institutions and alternative asset managers.

Financial momentum

This investment follows continued strong momentum across Databricks' business in Q4:

Surpassing $5.4 billion revenue run-rate, growing >65% year-over-year.

Delivering positive free cash flow over the last 12 months.

Crossing $1.4 billion revenue run-rate for its AI products.

Sustaining net retention rate >140%.

>800 customers consuming at over $1 million annual revenue run-rate.

>70 customers consuming at over $10 million annual revenue run-rate.

"We're seeing overwhelming investor interest in our next chapter as we go after two new markets," said Ali Ghodsi, co-founder and CEO of Databricks. "With this new capital, we'll double down on Lakebase so developers can create operational databases built for AI agents. At the same time, we're investing in Genie to let every employee chat with their data, driving accurate and actionable insights."

"Databricks is a generational company that has become a backbone for enterprise data and AI, helping organizations across critical sectors seize opportunities and overcome challenges," said Todd Combs, Head of the Strategic Investment Group for JPMorganChase's Security and Resiliency Initiative. "This initial investment reflects the strength of Databricks' secure platform and continues to support their innovative, production‑scale applications that serve customers around the world."

Building the future of Data + AI

The company will use the funding to advance Lakebase, a serverless Postgres database built for the age of AI that helps customers build data and AI applications faster on a unified platform. Databricks will also scale investments in Genie, its conversational AI assistant, expanding natural‑language capabilities that make data and AI accessible to every corner of the business. The company also expects to use the funds to advance AI research, pursue strategic acquisitions and provide employee liquidity.

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 20,000 organizations worldwide — including adidas, AT&T, Bayer, Block, Mastercard, Rivian, Unilever, and over 60% of the Fortune 500 — rely on Databricks to build and scale data and AI apps, analytics and agents. Headquartered in San Francisco with 30+ offices around the globe, Databricks offers a unified Data Intelligence Platform that includes Agent Bricks, Genie, Lakebase, Lakeflow, Lakehouse, and Unity Catalog. To learn more, follow Databricks on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Instagram.

