DATE NIGHT IN HONG KONG WITH QUINARY, QUINARY, HONG KONG IS FEATURED ON ASIA'S 50 BEST BAR LIST FOR 2024

3 CITY BAR TAKEOVER SERIES

BENGALURU 4TH| MUMBAI 6TH| DELHI 7TH SEPTEMBER 2024

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Things Nice with the support of the Hong Kong Tourism Board are happy to present a guest shift bar takeover series in India with Quinary from Hong Kong, one of the world's leading bars and featured on Asia's 50 Best Bar list. Quinary will give us a glimpse of Hong Kong's vibrant bar scene and a preview of the Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival that takes place in October.

Kai & Ganesh Gurung from Quinary will showcase their fine cocktails at three of the finest bars in India.

Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival:

Wine & Dine Festival - 23 - 27 October 2024 is Hong Kong's most anticipated annual culinary event - set against the breathtaking Victoria Harbour skyline. This year, the Festival will be extended by one day, becoming a five-day, open-air culinary party. The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2023 edition at Central Harbourfront drew over 140,000 culinary enthusiasts. Wineries and breweries from around the world brought a selection of liquor assortments, while local culinary masters served up their delectable creations and signature dishes, there were country pavilions and 250+ Wine & Food Booths.

The Festival features Celebrity Chefs & Foodie Tour to experience gastronomy excellence - inviting World's 50 Best Restaurants and showcase of Best of the best Hong Kong dining experiences. Other key highlights include dozens of food stalls serving up epicurean delights, including about 10 award-winning restaurants that will showcase their culinary mastery in a designated gourmet area, an exclusive cocktail lounge in front of Victoria Harbour for the perfect setting to enjoy signature serves expertly designed by renowned mixologists and an exciting programme of spectacular music performances throughout the five-day festival.

The Festival will also provide the perfect launching pad for "Taste Around Town", a citywide culinary celebration across Hong Kong over the entire month of November, with special menus and offers that leave everyone's palates wanting more.

Quinary Hong Kong – No.26 on Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024:

Taking a lead from the inventive approach to food pioneered by the likes of Ferran Adria at his El Bulli restaurant, Quinary brings to cocktails the same food-science approach that understands why certain aromas, flavours, and textures work together. Using inventive culinary approaches to mixology, Quinary seeks to engage all five senses –what we call Multisensory Mixology. With internationally acclaimed mixologist Antonio Lai, also Diageo World Class 2015 Hong Kong & Macau Champion at the helm, Quinary has consistently been voted as one of the World's 50 Best Bars (2013-2017 & 2021) & Asia's 50 Best Bars (2016 - 2024).

KAI NG - Quick-witted like a local Hong Konger, and smart like a German with an unencumbered sense of humour. "My favourite cocktail is the Martinez. Since that's my very first classic drink I made it when I started my career".

Venues : The event series is hosted at ZLB23 at The Leela Palace Bengaluru, AER at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, and The Library Bar at Leela Palace New Delhi.

Cocktails :

Gents O Clock - made With Codigo 1530 Blanco, Madeira Rainwater, Coffee Bean Maple Syrup, and Campari Cream

Wax made with Flor De Canas 12YO, sweet vermouth, cedar wood tincture and pine tart spray

Canas Earl Grey Martini made with Sabatini Gin, Cointreau , and elderflower juice

The series is supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board and one of India's leading importers of Wines & Spirits - Anggel's Share LLP.

Schedule For The Takeover Series :

Bangalore - 4th September - ZLB23 at The Leela Palace Bengaluru

Mumbai - 6th September - Aer at Four Seasons

Delhi - 7th September- The Library Bar at The Leela Palace Delhi

Timing - 8 pm onwards

ABOUT HOTELS :



About ZLB23, A Kyoto Speakeasy Bar - Awarded India's Best Bar, ranked #40 at Asia's 50 Best Bars:

Travelling through time, Zia is bringing her mystery to a secret hideaway – ZLB 23. The hideout's surreal decor and theatrical concoctions evoke an absinthe dream. With its hidden entrance, vintage décor and speakeasy style, it transports guests back in time to the era of Prohibition. This urbane space reveals an atmosphere of transcendental glamour where gatherings are held over magnetic music, remarkable dining, and prohibition cocktails.

The place offers fabled food, curated to reveal the lost recipes from the East. You'll find that the ingredients, measurements, and methods unite to tell a flavourful narrative buried in time. The skilled mixologists have crafted a menu of prohibition cocktails, each with its own unique flavour and story. These might sound classic but are futuristic in taste, look and sense such as the Paleman, inspired by the well-known Halloween monster, or Kyoto Sunrise which pays homage to the Land of the Rising Sun. And for those who want a taste of the good life, the menu also features a selection of rare and premium spirits. The last of the order but standing taller still is magnetic music, relaying a firm promise of original and curated music, making it a noteworthy destination for events that you would not want to miss. Instagram - ZLB23





About AER:

Perched high above the city, AER is the iconic rooftop bar of Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, offering scenic views of Mumbai's skyline and bay with fresh Art Deco-inspired décor. This chic open-air bar, reimagined as a yacht club in the sky, includes a retractable Libart system with an all-glass roof that closes in minutes, ensuring the bar remains operational even during the heaviest downpours. Brunch on a casual Sunday admiring the beautiful skyline of the city, indulge in an evening tipple witnessing breath-taking sunsets, or dive into the city's vibrant nightlife with the flavour-packed, exclusive AER Gin crafted just for this stunning venue.

About The Library Bar at The Leela Palace New Delhi :

The Library Bar at The Leela Palace New Delhi is an experiential cocktail bar that believes in offering immersive experiences to its patrons. Stepping into The Library Bar, guests are enveloped in an ambiance that effortlessly marries timeless elegance with a high-energy setting. It serves as a sanctuary for connoisseurs who seek the epitome of refinement while seeking cocktails that one wants to come back to time and time again.

Considered one of the best cocktail bars in the city, the interiors of the bar have been inspired by the bygone era of Chesterfield chairs, dark wood paneled settings, a warm fireplace, leather interiors and a collection of rare leather-bound first edition novels that are handpicked from all over the world. All these elements, combined with the cocktail menu at The Library Bar, has allowed the bar to evolve into a high-energy space and a one-of-a-kind cocktail destination in the city, over the years.

About Hong Kong Tourism Board:



The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhance visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities.

The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

About All Things Nice:



All Things Nice (ATN) is a platform to introduce and educate the Indian consumer on all things nice ranging from wines, cognacs, single malts and gourmet food. ATN works with corporates in the financial and luxury sectors in their client engagement and client acquisition activities through innovative events and services. The company also offers consultancy to restaurants, hotels, retail chains, airlines and Indian and international brands in the luxury food and drink sector. The company also pioneered the prestigious annual 'Indian Wine Consumer's Choice Awards' a platform for consumers to rank Indian and international wines according to their choice, irrespective of brand and price.

All Things Nice is spearheaded by the renowned Wine & Spirits Expert, Writer and Judge - Nikhil Agarwal who has raised the bar for wine, spirits and luxury gastronomical events in India. The company is also affiliated with The Wine Cellar by All Things Nice and retails bespoke wines & spirits in India. This luxury wine store is prominently located in Mumbai's prestigious neighborhood, Malabar Hill.

Nikhil is a partner at Anggel's Share LLP – a wine and spirits import company that is now responsible for bringing to India wine, sake and spirit brands of high repute. All Things Nice is the Co-organizer of ProWine Mumbai, a subsidiary of ProWein, the world's largest wine and spirits exhibition. ProWine Mumbai is the largest platform for wine and spirit brands to showcase their products and services to potential buyers and consumers

