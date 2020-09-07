Daya Dimensi Global (DDG) officially rebrands to HR Path

"The launching of HR Path rebranding is a great achievement for our business. Our three business lines are to advise, implement, and run - combined to create and support the best end-to-end HR performance solutions for our clients. Expanding through Asia Pacific, with more professional expertise and transferring worldwide knowledge, HR Path joins forces in fulfilling what customers need." said Francois Boulet, Co-Chief Executive Officer of HR Path .

"We are excited to be officially branded as HR Path and will continue to deliver world class Human Resource transformation projects, staying true to our core values of customer first, quality solutions and end user adoption. We are looking forward to the new chapter in HR Path and further expansion in the region. We're only just getting started." said Casper Nel, Managing Director South East Asia, DDG

Indonesia's Managing Director, Andi Wibisono also said, "We have acknowledged that the launching of HR Path brand is an evolution in our business and have established a stronger team, wider connections to opportunities. We have earned trust from customers around Asia Pacific as an SAP SuccessFactors partner and will continue to grow this trust now as a global leader in Human Resources and we are here to face the transformation challenge.

With the HR Path Asia Pacific rebranding, we gain more leadership, wider development, and deeper experiences that meet the best expectation and better solutions for both the HR Path team and clients.

About HR Path

HR Path, an expert and a major player in Human Resources, helps companies for whom human capital is essential in their digital transformation. Advise, Implement & Run are the 3 business lines of HR Path which contribute to the corporate HR performance. Founded in Paris (France) in 2001, its 1000 talents support more than 1,300 clients in 18 countries. To this date, its turnover is of $125 million.

