DAZN Goes Live Today In 200 Countries And Territories With Packed Boxing Schedule

"We're excited to launch our global platform with an action-packed opening month featuring boxing's biggest stars and a suite of premium original programming," said DAZN EVP Joseph Markowski.

As well as an unparalleled fight schedule, DAZN's global platform features an ever-growing archive of classic fights, athlete features and a slate of original programming including 40 DAYS, Saturday Fight Live and ONE NIGHT. DAZN is committed to adding more sports and sports content to the global service from 2021.

Download the DAZN app now on internet-connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, and living room devices such as smart TVs, streaming sticks and game consoles. For more information, visit www.DAZN.com.

*Saunders vs. Murray not available on DAZN in the UK, Ireland, Australia or New Zealand. Joshua vs. Pulev not available on DAZN in the UK or Ireland. Canelo vs. Smith not available in Mexico.

About DAZN Group

DAZN Group is one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. Headquartered in the UK and with employees in over 25 countries, our businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports; from production, through to content distribution and commercialisation. DAZN Group is home to DAZN, the leading global sport destination, as well as the popular sports website, DAZN News. DAZN is leading the charge to give sports fans around the world access to sport anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees affordable access on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles. DAZN is now live in more than 200 countries and territories. Visit https://media.dazn.com for more information.

