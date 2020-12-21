Dc-Dc Converter Market Size USD 17.85 Billion By 2027 At CAGR Of 11.10% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DC-DC Converter Market is segmented By Input Voltage (5-36V, 36-75V, 75V and Above), Output Voltage (3.3V, 5V, 12V, 15V and Above), Mounting Style (Surface Mount and Through Hole), Application (Smartphone, Servers & Storage, EV Battery Management Unit, Railway, and Medical Equipment). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Electronic Component Category. It also covers Global & Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027.

The global DC-DC Converter market size was valued at USD 8.76 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 17.85 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.10% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of DC-DC converter market size are increasing demand for high performance & cost-effective electronic modules, adoption of IoT, and innovations in surgical equipment for digital power management & control.

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global DC-DC Converter market size along with the current global DC-DC Converter market trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE DC-DC CONVERTER MARKET SIZE

Acceptance of DC-DC converters has increased with growing IoT adoption, increasing demand for power density, and rising adoption of smart grids, and energy storage systems. This introduction and deployment of new technology are expected to fuel demand for DC-DC converters market size.

The rise in the adoption of Electric Vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the DC-DC converter market size. DC-DC converters are used to interface the electrical power train components by boosting or lowering the voltage levels. Further, the advancements in DC-DC converter to make it lightweight, high-efficiency, low electromagnetic interference, and low current/voltage ripple, have increased its demand for various applications.

DC-DC converters are increasingly used in portable mobile devices such as cell phones, laptops, and computers. As demand for these mobile devices is on the rise, the DC-DC converters market size is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The increasing initiatives of the various governments towards a cleaner environment have increased the demand for zero-emission vehicles. These initiatives are in turn expected to boost the growth of DC-DC converters market size.

DC-DC CONVERTER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The DC-DC converter market in APAC is projected to rise at the highest CAGR level during the forecast period due to the growing demand for electronic applications such as laptops and cellphones. The telecommunications industry in APAC countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore is focused on improving its network infrastructure to boost 5G, which will eventually boost demand for 5G-enabled devices, thereby increasing the DC_DC convertor market size in the Asia Pacific region market.

North America is expected to hold the largest DC-DC converter market share during the forecast period. The presence of key players is expected to be the major driver for the growth of the DC-DC converter market size.

By output voltage, the 5V power segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This growth is due to the growing demand for electric vehicles, small UAVs, medical equipment, aircraft electrification, and consumer electronics, among others.

KEY SEGMENTATIONS

By Input Voltage

5-36V

36-75V

75V and above

By Output Voltage

3.3V

5V

12V

15V and above

By Mounting Style

Surface Mount

Through Hole

By Application

Electronic Devices

Servers & Storage

EV Battery Management Unit

Railway Traction

Medical Equipment

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Market Players

Ericsson

Texas Instruments

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

General Electric (GE)

Delta Electronics Inc.

Vicor Corporation

TDK-Lambda Corporation

Others

SOURCE Valuates Reports