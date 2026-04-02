DCW Limited Deploys Solulever's Brabo Platform to Elevate Operational Intelligence at Dhrangadhra, Gujarat Site

Successful AI-powered implementation unlocks measurable gains in boiler efficiency, signalling a scalable roadmap for future-ready manufacturing.

NEW DELHI and SCHIPHOL-RIJK, Netherlands, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DCW Limited, a long-standing leader in India's chemicals sector, has successfully deployed the Brabo Platform by Solulever at its Dhrangadhra facility — marking a major leap in its operational intelligence journey. This implementation delivers a step-change in how critical equipment is monitored, understood, and optimised, using advanced analytics and machine learning to drive data-led improvements in asset efficiency.

The AI-native Brabo Platform has enabled real-time visibility into critical equipment performance, early anomaly detection, and contextual diagnostics — setting a new benchmark for asset intelligence.

This first-phase deployment has already delivered a >2% efficiency improvement, translating into measurable cost savings through optimised energy and resource use. By moving from fragmented signals to predictive clarity, DCW has unlocked faster fault detection, reduced process inefficiencies, and sharper daily decision-making.

"The success of this deployment has exceeded expectations. The visibility we now have into our critical equipment allows us to act with precision and foresight. Brabo has helped our teams go from guesswork to clarity, from reactive to intelligent." – Bhagwat Patil, Chief Technology Officer, DCW Limited

The engagement represents more than just a point solution. Brabo's modular, edge-to-cloud architecture integrates seamlessly with existing systems, making it possible to unify and contextualise industrial data without disrupting operations. It has laid a robust foundation for DCW's broader transformation ambitions.

"This deployment is not just a technological milestone — it's a proof point for scalable industrial innovation. We're proud to support DCW Ltd. in its future-focused vision and excited about the journey ahead." – Akash Deep Sharma, CEO, Solulever

With this successful outcome at Mumbai, Solulever and DCW are laying the groundwork to extend the Brabo Platform's capabilities across other sites — reinforcing the shared commitment to intelligent operations and sustainable performance at scale.

About DCW Limited

Founded in 1939 with the takeover of India's first Soda Ash facility, DCW Limited is one of Asia's most established and respected chemical manufacturing firms. With integrated, state-of-the-art plants in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and a product portfolio spanning Chlor-Alkali, Synthetic Rutile, and high-grade PVC, DCW continues to pioneer innovation in speciality and commodity chemicals. The company operates across global markets, serving more than 100 enterprise customers in 12+ countries.

Learn more: www.dcwltd.com

About Solulever

Solulever is a Netherlands-headquartered digital manufacturing company pioneering AI-native operational intelligence. Its flagship offering, the Brabo Platform, empowers batch and process manufacturers to unlock the full potential of their industrial data through contextualisation, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation. Designed for rapid deployment and scale, Brabo enables real-time visibility, sustainable gains, and faster decision-making — without the heavy IT baggage.

Discover more: www.brabo.io

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