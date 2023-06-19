De Havilland Canada and flybig sign Purchase Agreement and Letter of Interest for new DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft

PARIS, France and CALGARY, Alberta, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Paris International Air Show, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) and flybig signed a Purchase Agreement to acquire two Twin Otter Series 400 aircraft and a Letter of Interest to acquire 10 new DHC-6 Twin Otter® Classic 300-G™ aircraft.

Brian Chafe, Chief Executive Officer, De Havilland Canada, and Sanjay Mandavia, President, flybig.

"We are proud to welcome flybig as our first Twin Otter Series 400 operator in India, and for them to explore a potential future purchase of 10 new DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G aircraft," said Brian Chafe, Chief Executive Officer, De Havilland Canada. "Helping connect remote communities is at the heart of what these aircraft are all about."

"Twin Otters are the perfect aircraft for India's UDAN regional airport development program, part of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) for improving underserviced air routes and connecting Tier 2 and Tier 3 communities," said Sanjay Mandavia, Chairman and Managing Director of flybig. "Our two Series 400 aircraft will help realize our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to connect India's hinterland, and we are looking forward to working with De Havilland Canada on potential future acquisitions of the new Classic 300-G."

Joining the current DHC-6 Twin Otter Series 400, the new DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G is the fifth generation of the Twin Otter aircraft. All DHC-6 Twin Otters carry passengers, transport VIPs, move cargo, conduct medivac operations, and perform special missions in the world's most unforgiving environments. When mounted on amphibious floats, these aircraft move seamlessly between paved surfaces and water-landing areas.

For more details about the DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G, including images, video, and brochure, please visit: https://dehavilland.events/TwinOtterClassic300G

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With more than 5,000 aircraft delivered, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is well established across the globe and our talented team of aviation professionals is dedicated to advancing our near-100-year reputation for excellence in innovation, production, and customer support. Our aircraft operate reliably in some of the world's harshest climates and provide vital connections between rural communities and urban centres – transporting essential cargo and millions of passengers annually. Our aircraft also support a wide variety of special mission operations including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, reconnaissance, and coastal surveillance. Visit: www.dehavilland.com

About flybig

flybig is promoted by Gurugram based Big Charter Private Limited, led by Capt. Sanjay Mandavia who is the airline's Chairman and Managing Director. flybig, the leading regional airline in India continues to support the vision of our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, of giving a major economic boost to the hinterland regions of our nation by providing air connectivity to tier-2 & 3 cities through the UDAN scheme. flybig has expanded its operations to 11 stations by operating 24 flights daily. We take great pride in our accomplishments of becoming one of the most trusted airlines in India. With the addition of this new aircraft the DHC-6 Twin Otter Series 300-G, looking ahead we are excited to announce our plans for further expansion of our services now to North India by offering connectivity to Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab. Our plans include adding Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Pantnagar, Hindon, Ludhiana, and Bathinda to our network.

