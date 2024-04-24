Deakin University, Australia, and IIM Bangalore announce a strategic partnership to advance academic excellence and research innovation

BENGALURU, India, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deakin University, a top-ranked Australian institution in the top 1% of universities worldwide, and the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), a leading business school in India, have joined forces in a strategic collaboration. The agreement, signed by representatives from both institutions, aims to foster academic excellence, spur research innovation, and enhance international cooperation. This multifaceted collaboration includes initiatives such as faculty exchange, student mobility, collaborative research projects, workshops, executive education programs, and more, benefiting faculty, students, and the wider academic community.

Prof. Mukta Kulkarni, Dean Programmes and Chairperson, Office of International Affairs, IIMB, exchanges the signed MoU with Prof. Jenni Lightowlers, Executive Dean, Business and Law, Deakin University, Australia.

This milestone collaboration was formalised at the IIMB campus, during a senior leadership meeting on 23 April 2024. In attendance were Prof. Jenni Lightowlers, Executive Dean of Business and Law; Prof. Colin Higgins, Associate Dean (International Partnerships) and Head of Department of Management at Deakin Business School; Ms. Ravneet Pawha, Vice-President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia) of Deakin University; alongside Prof. Mukta Kulkarni, Dean Programs Chairperson, Office of International Affairs; and Dr. Ananth Krishnamurthy, Chairperson Doctoral Program, representing IIMB, among others.

It is a testament to the commitment of both institutions to promoting academic excellence, research innovation, and international knowledge collaboration. In the future, it is projected to lead to a new era of opportunities for research and development and help nurture the next generation of academic leaders.

Reflecting the commitment that underlines the partnership, Prof. Jenni Lightowlers, Executive Dean, Business and Law, Deakin University, said, "Through the partnership between Deakin University and IIM Bangalore, we're not just facilitating student mobility and exchange, but also fostering a powerful collaboration between Australia and India. This partnership represents a fusion of knowledge, expertise, and cultures, driving forward a shared commitment to excellence in education and research on both sides of the Indian Ocean."

Deakin and IIMB aim to promote the exchange of faculty members, researchers, and students between both institutions and countries. This mobility will enhance the transfer of knowledge and expertise in teaching, research, and innovation, enabling the creation of new ideas and approaches. In addition to this, joint research projects and seminars, creation, and exchange of relevant academic material and publications will be fortified by joint programs and activities between the two institutions, to target maximum benefits for students.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the collaboration, Prof. Mukta Kulkarni, Dean Programs Chairperson, Office of International Affairs, IIM Bangalore, stated, "We are delighted to work together with Deakin University toward cooperative programs of education and research, and to promote exchange amongst our faculty and students. As we engage in this international collaboration, both the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and Deakin University underscore our commitment toward fostering excellence through cooperation across the spheres of research and skill development."

Under the agreement, the institutions will engage in the following collaborative initiatives:

Exchange of faculty members for joint teaching and research endeavours, enhancing cross-cultural learning and academic collaboration. Curriculum Development: Initiatives to enhance the academic and professional growth of faculty members from both institutions, ensuring alignment with global standards and industry requirements.

Initiatives to enhance the academic and professional growth of faculty members from both institutions, ensuring alignment with global standards and industry requirements. Student Exchange: Enabling the exchange of qualified graduate and doctoral students to provide them with valuable international exposure and learning opportunities.

Enabling the exchange of qualified graduate and doctoral students to provide them with valuable international exposure and learning opportunities. Collaborative Research: Joint research projects in areas of mutual interest, with a focus on publishing research findings in joint authorship, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Joint research projects in areas of mutual interest, with a focus on publishing research findings in joint authorship, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and knowledge exchange. Joint Projects and Workshops: Organising joint projects, workshops, executive education programs, research seminars, and conferences, fostering knowledge dissemination and networking opportunities among scholars and practitioners.

Organising joint projects, workshops, executive education programs, research seminars, and conferences, fostering knowledge dissemination and networking opportunities among scholars and practitioners. Information Sharing: Sharing institutional reports, data, and academic materials, facilitating mutual learning and collaboration in research and academic endeavours.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ms. Ravneet Pawha, Vice-President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia) of Deakin University, expressed, "This agreement marks a significant step forward in our commitment to fostering international academic partnerships and promoting excellence in global research and education. It extends Deakin's consistent knowledge cooperation and engagement 'in India, with India, for India', and we are excited about the opportunities it presents for collaboration between our institutions."

The strategic partnership between Deakin University and IIMB is poised to establish a dynamic platform for academic collaboration, research excellence, and knowledge dissemination. Faculty, students, and the academic community stand to benefit directly from this partnership, and it is sure to set a new benchmark for international knowledge cooperation to enhance the quality of education and research globally.

About IIMB

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is a prestigious graduate school of management in Asia, recognized as an Institute of National Importance. Its focus is on fostering excellence in management, innovation, and entrepreneurship across business, government, and society. It is committed to leveraging technology for social impact, enhancing student exchange, and local and international partnerships and collaboration with premier institutions and corporate entities.

For more information on IIMB, please visit https://www.iimb.ac.in/

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research, and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 in New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to set up operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant education and research culture.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2395862/Deakin_University_IIMB_MoU.jpg