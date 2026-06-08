Deakin University awards Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarships 2026; 6 Indian students win full tuition-fee waivers

NEW DELHI, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deakin University has announced the recipients of its prestigious Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship Program 2026, reinforcing its commitment to opening pathways to world-class global education.

In its twelfth year, the scholarship program offers six exclusive, fully funded awards for Indian students enrolling in undergraduate and postgraduate programs at Deakin's campuses in Victoria, Australia. Each scholarship is valued at over INR 6 million, covering the full duration of study.

Deakin University awards Vice-Chancellor’s Meritorious 100% Scholarships 2026

Professor Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor, Deakin University, said "For more than a decade, we have seen firsthand the lasting impact The Vice Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship has on recipients, supporting them to pursue their dreams and have a genuine, positive impact on the world."

"Congratulations to this year's recipients, your achievements are truly commendable, and we look forward to welcoming you into Deakin's vibrant student community."

Part of Deakin's broader 'Changing Lives' initiative, the Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship honours students who demonstrate academic distinction, leadership potential, community engagement, and a strong commitment to creating positive impact. Since its inception in 2014, the program has supported more than 100 Indian scholars, enabling them to pursue transformative international education experiences.

The 2026 cohort was selected through a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process, assessing academic performance, co-curricular achievements, leadership capabilities, and global outlook. The final selection round and announcement were held live on NDTV, one of India's leading media platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "At Deakin, we believe scholarships go beyond financial support. They unlock potential and create pathways for future leaders to thrive on a global stage. This year's scholars embody curiosity, resilience, and purpose. We look forward to seeing how they leverage this opportunity to make meaningful contributions across industries, communities, and borders."

In addition to the full tuition fee waiver, the scholars will also participate in the Vice-Chancellor's Professional Excellence Program (VCPEP), an exclusive leadership development initiative offering mentorship, industry engagement, networking opportunities, and exposure to distinguished leaders from government, academia, and business.

This year's winners are –

Kushaan Sethi, Master of Business (Sport Management)

Nivaan Rachit Vyas, Master of Business (Sport Management)

Sanika Thelakkadan Chathoth , Master of Information Technology (Professional)

Isha Datta, Bachelor of Film, Television and Animation

Prerna Solanki, Bachelor of Early Childhood Education

Yogg Kunal Joshi, Master of Applied Artificial Intelligence (Professional)

This scholarship program underscores Deakin University's deep and sustained engagement with India through its 'in India, with India, for India' approach, spanning education, research, skilling, innovation, and industry collaboration.

As global education continues to evolve, the Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship Program remains one of the most competitive and transformative opportunities for Indian students aspiring to pursue higher education in Australia.

For more information about the annual Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious 100% Scholarship Program, visit: Deakin VC Scholarship Program

About Deakin University: Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

To know more about Deakin University and its various initiatives as part of its 'in India, with India, for India' approach towards engagement, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/