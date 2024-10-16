NEW DELHI, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deakin University, Australia, ranked in the top 1% of world universities and a pioneer in international education in India, celebrates 30 years of transformative engagement across higher education, research and innovation, and skills development. To commemorate this milestone, Deakin is hosting events honouring the longstanding partnership between the Indian and Australian governments, academia, and industry.

Deakin University Celebrates 30 Years of Impact in India with Major Announcements for Future Growth and Engagement

From being the first international university to establish operations in India in 1994, to launching India's first international branch campus at GIFT City, Deakin continues to lead the way in building impactful collaborations and fostering academic excellence while aligning its strategic initiatives with the broader goal of 'internationalisation of higher education, and research in India' as conceived by the visionary National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"A hearty congratulations to Deakin University for thirty years of collaboration fostering 'in India, with India, for India' collaboration and many major initiatives," expressed Shri K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India at a high-profile Deakin University 30 Years of Impact celebratory event.

"We look forward to greater collaboration (with Deakin University) in terms of partnership in Research and Development, especially in the light of the work the Government of India is initiating in this direction."

In New Delhi, Deakin University hosted a series of high-profile events celebrating key milestones of its 30-year engagement with India. The celebrations launched on 14 October 2024 with the NextGen Changemakers Conclave in partnership with IDP, empowering India's youth to lead future change as part of Deakin's Impact 30 celebrations. A Bilateral Connect followed this, honouring Deakin's role in strengthening Australia-India ties. Esteemed guests included Ambassador Nicholas McCaffrey, Australian Deputy High Commissioner to India, Ambassador Anil Wadhwa, Distinguished Fellow at Vivekananda International Foundation, and industry leaders such Dr. S Ramadorai, Former Vice-Chairman of Tata Consultancy Services and Professor Mukti Mishra, Founder and Vice-Chancellor, Centurion University, among others.

On Tuesday, in collaboration with Deloitte South Asia, Deakin led the 'Paving the Path to India's Transformation' Conclave, focusing on industry-academia convergence to drive India's global innovation potential. This high-profile event featured prominent speakers including Shri K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Ministry of Education; Mathew Johnston, Minister-Counsellor (Education and Research) at the Australian High Commission; Dr Monica Kennedy, Minister – Commercial & Head - South Asia, Australian Trade and Investment Commission; Dr S Ramadorai and Professor Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras.

At this event, Deakin University was honoured to felicitate and confer upon Dr Vidya Yeravedkar, Principal Director of Symbiosis Society, and Pro-Chancellor of Symbiosis International University and Dr Raghunath A Mashelkar, India's distinguished thought leader and pioneer in Science, Technology and Innovation, Honorary Doctorates to recognise their consistent and distinguished contributions towards the community, that serves as a true inspiration for all.

H. E Philip Green OAM, Australian High Commissioner to India acknowledged the longstanding commitment and efforts of Deakin University and said, "Thirty years ago, Deakin University chose to make India a part of its journey, and that decision has been a testament to foresight and innovation. As India strides toward becoming a global power, Deakin's commitment to growing with this nation positions us at the forefront of a historic transformation. In another 30 years, I am confident that India will not only meet but surpass its ambitions, and Deakin will proudly be a part of that success story."

The celebrations concluded with a function at the Australian High Commission, hosted by H.E. Philip Green OAM, Australian High Commissioner to India, bringing together key stakeholders from government, academia, and industry along with senior media personnel and the Deakin team.

"This is a momentous occasion for Deakin University and our many friends and partners in India and Australia," said Mr John Stanhope AM, Chancellor, Deakin University.

"We are proud of what we have accomplished together, and full of optimism as we look to the future. We remain committed to empowering Indian students through accessible, high-quality education and driving innovation through research and partnerships."

"Over the years, Deakin has invested over AUD 50 million in India. This has enabled building partnerships and pursuing research that makes a genuine impact. With more than 25,000 successful alumni, 70 scholarships, and 150 research fellowships awarded to Indian students, Deakin has worked to advance the lives of students, their families, and in turn, their communities."

"The University's more than 50 strategic partnerships – including 4 HUBs, 8 research and innovation partners, 3 Centres of Excellence, and 1 Research Academy and 1 Consortium – underscore the depth and breadth of its engagement in India, paving the way for future growth."

Chancellor Stanhope announced several new initiatives to support India's capacity-building efforts, research excellence, and international education; alongside extending the bilateral collaboration efforts to take on emergent global challenges:

A commitment of AUD 1 million by Deakin University for strategic Impact Projects focusing on Higher Education, Sports, and Disaster Management in India .

for strategic Impact Projects focusing on Higher Education, Sports, and Disaster Management in . Disaster Resilience Management partnerships with the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Humanitarian Aid International (HAI) and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority to support India's disaster resilience framework.

partnerships with the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), Humanitarian Aid International (HAI) and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority to support disaster resilience framework. Sports Impact Projects : To foster collaborative development across four key areas; digitalisation in the sport industry, enhancing participation, performance, and leadership for Women, developing the Indian sport science workforce and future of sport administration. Sport impact project with the Government of Gujarat. Sport impact project with Dravid Padukone Centre for Sports Excellence and Go Sport Foundation. Sport Impact project with premier IPL Teams Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

: Education Impact Project s: Partnership with the National Institute of Educational Planning Administration (NIEPA). Partnership with the Department of Education, Government of Gujarat, focusing on teacher training initiatives through a pilot program for skilling 100 middle-year teachers .

s: Expanding Skilling Initiative in India : In collaboration with NSDC, Deakin's program has already impacted 2,500 learners, with a vision to transform 15 million lives through skilling initiatives.

: In collaboration with NSDC, program has already impacted 2,500 learners, with a vision to transform 15 million lives through skilling initiatives. Research Advancements : Over AUD 14 million in research scholarships and 50 research fellowships allocated to key academic partners across India , in addition to 30 research fellowships awarded to students from the IIT Madras Research Academy.

: Over AUD 14 million in research scholarships and 50 research fellowships allocated to key academic partners across , in addition to 30 research fellowships awarded to students from the IIT Madras Research Academy. GIFT City Campus Growth : Deakin aims to expand its inaugural cohort to 500 students in the coming years along with executive development programs and short courses in partnership with IFSCA for holistic advancement of the regional landscape.

: aims to expand its inaugural cohort to 500 students in the coming years along with executive development programs and short courses in partnership with IFSCA for holistic advancement of the regional landscape. Anjani Mashelkar Foundation Award: In partnership with the Anjani Mashelkar Foundation to award of INR 1 lakh for research aimed at promoting innovative solutions for the inclusion of marginalized communities and fostering societal advancement.

Expressing her optimism for the future, Ms Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University said, "As we celebrate this incredible milestone, Deakin's 30-year journey with India reflects our unwavering dedication to building meaningful, long-lasting partnerships that drive both academic and societal progress. Our future lies in deepening these collaborations, fostering innovation, and addressing global challenges that shall ensure an empowered future for our communities."

"Today we write the new chapter of our journey with India and the initiatives announced today reaffirm our commitment to expanding opportunities for Indian students, researchers, and industry leaders. We look forward to contributing significantly to India's growth story."

To know more about Deakin University's diverse partnerships and enduring legacy in India, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/about-deakin/locations/international-offices/south-asia

About Deakin University:

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research, and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 in New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to set up operations in this region. In India, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant education and research culture. This year marks Deakin's 30 years of 'Impact in India', a celebration in tandem with Deakin's pioneering establishment of India's first international university branch campus.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/

