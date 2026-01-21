GANDHINAGAR, India, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deakin University is proud to celebrate GIFT City Campus' second foundation day by acknowledging the progress and early positive outcomes of India's first-ever international university branch campus.

Deakin University GIFT City Campus marks Second Foundation Day

In this short period, GIFT City has evolved from establishment to operation, with the imminent graduation of GIFT City's inaugural student cohort scheduled for March 2026. At the same time, a new group has started their educational journal at GIFT City, with this ongoing flow of cohorts a testament to a growing student confidence in global education delivered locally.

Deakin Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin said he was delighted to be celebrating GIFT City's second Foundation Day.

"I am very proud to be marking our Deakin GIFT City Campus' second Foundation Day. It's wonderful to see what our students are starting to achieve with a Deakin education as we continue to build on this world-first legacy in India," Professor Martin said. "A second cohort from across India is already actively engaged in classes, reflecting the growing student confidence in global education delivered locally through an education model combining international academic standards, with deep industry alignment and local relevance."

Located in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the campus is steadily strengthening its role at the intersection of education, industry and India's rapidly evolving financial and digital economy. Its postgraduate programs in Business Analytics and Cyber Security are designed around applied learning, analytics, AI, cyber resilience and real-world problem-solving, skills that are central to India's future talent needs.

Ms. Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, said, "What we are seeing at GIFT City is a world-first campus in India taking off with confidence. The progress achieved in just two years demonstrates how international education can contribute meaningfully to India's skills and talent priorities, while offering students global exposure without leaving the country."

A defining highlight of the year was the Immersion Tour undertaken by students from the first cohort at Deakin University in Australia, which provided first-hand exposure to global classrooms, academic collaboration, peer networks and international cultural experiences. The tour reinforced the truly global nature of the campus experience, enabling students to engage directly with Deakin's broader academic ecosystem while building international perspectives and professional networks.

Speaking at the Foundation Day, Dr. Deepak Bajaj, Academic and Campus Director, Deakin University GIFT City Campus, said, "Our second Foundation Day is both a moment of pride and responsibility. With our first cohort preparing to graduate, we have delivered on our promise to India by translating vision into real outcomes for students and industry." He added, "This is just the beginning. Building on this momentum, we remain committed to growing a vibrant, industry-connected campus that develops globally benchmarked talent and contributes meaningfully to India's evolving skills and innovation ecosystem."

Looking ahead, the Foundation Day celebrations also set the stage for the campus' next phase of engagement, with plans announced for a Skills Roundtable to be hosted at the campus. The roundtable will bring together industry and policy stakeholders from GIFT City, young entrepreneurs from Gujarat, professionals from the financial and digital ecosystem, and students of the campus, creating a collaborative platform to discuss skills, employability and the future workforce.

The Second Foundation Day celebrations brought together students, faculty and university leadership, reinforcing a strong sense of academic community and shared purpose as the campus enters its next phase of growth.

Applications for upcoming intakes at the Deakin University GIFT City Campus are currently open. Please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/gift-city-campus-india.

About Deakin University GIFT City Campus

Deakin University, ranked among the top 1% of global universities, made history as the first international university to establish a branch campus in India, with operations at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. Since welcoming its first cohort in July 2024, Deakin's campus has become a hub for academic excellence and industry-aligned learning. Currently, the campus offers two cutting-edge postgraduate programs in Business Analytics and Cyber Security.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866240/Deakin_University_GIFT.jpg