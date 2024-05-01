Deakin University invites applications for the 2024 Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship Program, over INR 60 million in scholarships for Indian students

NEW DELHI, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deakin University, a distinguished Australian educational institution ranked among the top 1% universities worldwide, is pleased to announce the launch of the Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship Program (VSMSP) 2024 for Indian students.

Deakin University invites applications for the 2024 Vice-Chancellor’s Meritorious Scholarship Program

Marking Deakin's eleventh year of offering scholarships and bursaries for young and ambitious Indian students, these scholarships are offered as part of the 'Changing Lives' initiative. Every year the program rewards Indian students with consistently high academic performance and the potential to make a lasting impact globally with the opportunity to study in Australia at Deakin University.

Ten full-fee scholarships (each valued at over INR 6 million) will be offered in both undergraduate and postgraduate studies across any area of study at Deakin's campuses in Victoria, Australia.

As the world's top-ranked sport science school and ranking seventh worldwide for sports-related studies; 2024 will see one scholarship dedicated to a sports study.

Deakin Vice Chancellor Professor Iain Martin said that he was proud to continue nurturing Deakin's relationship with India, citing the Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarships Program an example of this ongoing commitment.

"At the heart of this program is Deakin's dedication to supporting Indian students gain a world-class qualification so that they can give back to the Indian communities they belong to in the long-term," Professor Martin said.

"Deakin's vision and hope for recipients of this scholarship is about what they can do once they've finished studying in Australia to make a real difference to their communities back home, and the global community that we're all a part of," he added.

Scholarship recipients will also benefit from being a part of the Vice-Chancellor's Professional Excellence Program (VCPEP). VCPEP provides students with networking opportunities and introductions to forums engaging with government officials, corporate leaders, and academics.

Indian student Sushmitha Rajakishore Singh was awarded a VCMSP in 2023 and said that this is a brilliant opportunity for students.

"My commitment to making a difference in society is aligned with Deakin's vision of changing lives. It is truly admirable. I feel 100% confident with the scholarship and it helps me focus better on my goals and endeavours to make a significant impact in the world of digital safety," she said.

The scholarships are available to Indian students who qualify for the selection process conducted by the Deakin South Asia office based in New Delhi. Candidates must meet the minimum eligibility requirements after which the selection will involve an application review, referee recommendations, online interviews, and in-person panel interviews in the presence of neutral representatives from academia and industry.

The selection is based on academic performance, a well-rounded profile that includes achievements in co-curricular activities, commitment to societal contributions, and English language proficiency. Interested students are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria and apply soon with the submission of required documents as specified by Deakin University.

Ravneet Pawha, Vice-President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia) at Deakin said that the Deakin and India relationship continues to strengthen with each year.

"Australia and India have achieved significant milestones in knowledge collaboration, and Deakin, a consistent partner in this journey upholds its commitment towards impactful outcomes for the benefit of larger communities," Ms Pawha said.

"This initiative not only unlocks doors to world-class education for high-achieving, visionary young leaders but also ignites the potential within each recipient, paving the way for a future filled with boundless opportunities and unparalleled growth."

The program was introduced first in 2014 and to date 49 scholars have been awarded scholarship at both undergraduate and postgraduate level.

Deakin University also offers other bursaries and scholarships of up to 25% of the total tuition fee for students who aspire to a world-class education onshore at Deakin campuses.

For further information on the Deakin University Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship Program, please visit Deakin University Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship Program (India) 2024

About Deakin University: Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research, and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high-quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to set up operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its vibrant education and research culture.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402484/Deakin_University_invites_applications.jpg