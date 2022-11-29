Deakin University ranks in the world's top 5 for education and education research

NEW DELHI, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deakin University has been recognised as one of the world's top tertiary institutions for education research in a preeminent ranking of the globe's best universities.

The ninth annual U.S. News Best Global Universities list puts Deakin fifth in the category of Education and Education Research.

A total of 182 of the world's top universities were reviewed for the category, with 100 of those making the final published list.

Deakin's Head of School for the School of Education Professor Damian Blake said the result was a testament to the hard work of staff who worked tirelessly to deliver ground-breaking education research.

"These rankings are a tool for students across the globe who want to explore the higher education options available to them beyond their own countries' borders," Professor Blake said.

"From studies looking at the use of social media to teach literature in secondary schools to the value of bush kindergarten for pre-school aged children's STEM learning capabilities, our team is at the forefront of exciting new research in the education space."

"Our students can also feel confident they are learning from and alongside some of the world's best as a result of these rankings."

Research for Educational Impact (REDI) Centre Director and Alfred Deakin Professor Julianne Moss said Deakin was 'outstanding in its support for education and educational research.'

She noted the university's world-leading researchers include members of the Centre for Research in Assessment and Digital Learning (CRADLE) led by Alfred Deakin Professor David Boud, who is currently ranked the world's top higher education researcher.

The U.S. News & World Report list is regarded as a global authority in education rankings.

U.S. News notes the Education and Education Research category spanned the full spectrum of education research, theoretical and applied, for all school levels from pre-school to PhD studies.

The University of Hong Kong, Michigan State University, Stanford University and University College London rounded out the top five in the category.

A total of 2000 of the world's top universities were ranked overall by region and country across 47 key academic areas. Ranking indicators were based on bibliometric data from the Web of Science for the five-year period from 2016 to 2020.

Metrics used to measure universities' performance included total number of citations, publications and normalised citation impact.

This year marked the first time Education and Education Research was included as a category.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry, and the academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

For more information on Deakin University, please visit: www.deakin.edu

