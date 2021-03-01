Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size to Reach USD 2,802.6 Million By 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market is Segmented by Application (Parkinson's Disease, Epilepsy, Essential Tremor, Dystonia, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Neurological Clinics, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Health Category.

The global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market was valued at USD 881.9 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,802.6 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.5%.

Major factors driving the growth of deep brain stimulation devices market size are a rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as depression and chronic pain, increased neurological disorders, and investment for neurological R&D. In addition, growing demand for minimally invasive surgery, acceptance of technologically advanced products, and rise in the aging population also propels the deep brain stimulation devices market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION DEVICE MARKET SIZE

The potential benefits of deep brain stimulation devices, such as long-term effectiveness and improved postoperative outcome management, are expected to drive the growth of deep brain stimulation device market size. These advances help clinical researchers use deep brain stimulation systems in the treatment of other neurological conditions in investigational efficacy trials.

Large patient pool suffering from Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, dystonia, and depression due to the growing geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of deep brain stimulation device market size. Deep brain stimulation devices are one of the safest and most effective devices used in surgical procedures.

DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION DEVICE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Due to higher acceptance in surgical procedures, the dual-channel deep brain stimulation segment is expected to hold the largest deep brain stimulation device market share. One of the safest and most powerful instruments used in surgical procedures is dual deep brain stimulation devices. Therefore, the growth of the market is driven by a growing number of surgical procedures for Parkinson's disease, the prevalence of debilitating neurological disorders, and an increasing number of hospitals using dual-channel deep brain stimulation devices.

The hospital segment is expected to hold the largest deep brain stimulation market share based on end-user during the forecast period. This is due to the use of technologically advanced deep brain stimulation devices in operation theaters and intensive care units, the increasing number of deep brain stimulation surgeries, and the rising prevalence of PD.

North America is expected to hold the largest deep brain stimulation market share based on the region during the forecast period. North America's dominance is attributed to the higher number of R&D activities, presence of skilled technicians, and wide availability of technologically advanced deep brain stimulation devices. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of different neurological disorders is another factor that is boosting the region's demand for deep brain stimulation devices.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period due to an increase in healthcare expenditure and an increase in the prevalence of different neurological disorders, such as epilepsy and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Functional Neuromodulation Ltd., Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd., Medtronic plc, NeuroPace Inc., Nevro Corporation, and Neuronetics Inc.

By Application

Parkinson's Disease

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Dystonia

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Others.

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Neurological Clinics

Others.

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA.

- Deep Brain Stimulation System Market by Product Type - Subthalamic DBS, Globus pallidus DBS, Thalamic DBS, Pedunculopontine nucleus DBS, Application - Parkinson's disease, Chronic pain, Depression, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Tourette syndrome, Tremor, Others, by key players , by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Deep Brain Stimulation and Service for Parkinson's Disease Market by Product Type - Single-channel DBS, Dual Channel DBS, Application - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, by key players , by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- The global Neurostimulation Devices market was valued at USD 5372.2 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11460 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026.

- Implantable Neurostimulation Devices Market By Product Type - Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES), Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Other, Application - Pain Management, Parkinson's Disease, Urinary and Fecal Incontinence, Epilepsy, Gastroparesis, Other, by key players , by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Medical simulation market size was valued at USD 1,421.1 Million in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 3,190.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

- Brain computer interface market size was valued at USD 1.36 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 3.85 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027.

