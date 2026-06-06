Deepak Group Goes Beyond Green with hands-On Mangrove Restoration

Deepak Group undertakes mangrove plantation drive on World Environment Day

Sustainable restoration along the Paniyadra coast, Bharuch district, Gujarat

Employees and communities work together to conserve & plant mangroves

Widespread plantation activities done near all manufacturing facilities in three states

DAHEJ, India, June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Working shoulder-to-shoulder with coastal village communities and the project team, Deepak Group employees planted Avicennia marina — a hardy, salt-tolerant mangrove species that forms the backbone of coastal Gujarat's natural shoreline defenses. As a key CSR Project promoted by Deepak Group, on World Environment Day colleagues, volunteers and local communities united to greenify 50-acres of vulnerable coastal marshlands along the Paniyadra coastline near Dahej in Gujarat.

Deepak Group Employees Plant Mangrove saplings at Coastal Mudflats near Dahej, Gujarat

Staying true to this year's theme 'Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future', this mangrove afforestation spread over 50-acres will be a sustained, community-anchored initiative that integrates local knowledge, consistent monitoring, and long-term ecological accountability.

Mangrove ecosystems are among the most ecologically productive habitats on earth — absorbing carbon, anchoring coastlines against erosion, and providing critical nursery grounds for marine biodiversity. Their loss is irreversible on any human timescale. Their restoration, when done right, is one of the highest-impact nature-based interventions available. Mangroves become the cradle for flora and fauna including birds, crustaceans, animals and trees to reclaim and rehabilitate the ecosystem with life.

Green celebrations at different sites:

The company conducted comprehensive tree plantation activities at all our manufacturing facilities and the green belts maintained by Deepak Group. From Nandesari, Dahej and Savli in Gujarat to Roha and Taloja in Maharashtra and Hyderabad in Telangana, employees planted native trees that help in beautify the environment and infuse oxygen in urban areas.

To build awareness of 'Going Green' by building 'Eco Soldiers', Deepak Group invited subject experts to interact with employees in interactive discussions. Participants received 'Green champion' certificates of appreciation.

With over 1500 sapling planted across India, everyone also signed an Environment pledge to build a cleaner, greener and healthier future for generations to come. Deepak Group is committed to Responsible Chemistry and working for the wellbeing of the people and the planet

About Deepak Nitrite Limited:

Deepak Nitrite Limited (NSE: DEEPAKNTR, BSE: 506401), India's fastest growing Chemical Intermediates company, has a diversified portfolio that caters to the dyes and pigments, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, plastics, textiles, paper and home, and personal care segments and Petro derivates / intermediates like phenol, acetone and IPA in India, and overseas. Its products are manufactured across seven locations, which are all accredited by Responsible Care.

The company is certified by Ecovadis, TfS and is part of the Nicer Globe Alliance. Focusing on the Triple Bottomline principle of People, Planet & Profit, Deepak Nitrite Ltd. deploys globally benchmarked standards & systems. We are also accredited with 'Bronze Rating' by EcoVadis in 2024, for sustainability initiatives.