Delegation of International Communication Experts and Foreign Media Outlets Visit Zhongshan to Experience the City's Hustle and Bustle

Yakou Village is an "Internet famous village" in Zhongshan, receiving over 2.5 million tourists in 2023. Relying on the local tourism resources, the village has innovated its development concept and explored a new model of "beautiful countryside construction" by creating a number of new attractions that integrate agriculture, culture, and tourism. These new attractions include homestays, a food street with restaurants made of containers, Internet famous markets, and a seafood street. Guo Wenhai, Secretary of the Zhongshan Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), pointed out that in recent years, Yakou Village has relied on its location, ecology, and culture to promote the integrated development of agriculture, culture, and tourism, and has achieved significant results. Yakou Village has become a beautiful scenic spot in Zhongshan, attracting more and more tourists from the Greater Bay Area.

Caobian Village is one of the well preserved ancient villages in Zhongshan. In this national 3A-level scenic spot—the third highest rating of scenic spots in China—which has won multiple national honors such as "Beautiful Countryside Construction Demonstration Village" tourists can not only experience the pastoral scenery, but also gain a deeper understanding of its profound historical and cultural heritage. Currently, the village is utilizing its rich and unique local culture and resources to create a tourism incubation demonstration base featuring "rural tourism and study," and attracting tourists through various activities.

The development of the tourism industry in Caobian and Yakou villages is just a microcosm of Zhongshan's efforts to create a new cultural and tourism consumption scene. Xiao Zhanxin, mayor of Zhongshan, stated that the city will focus on enriching tourism products, optimizing tourism services and stimulating tourism consumption to create a cultural and tourism city in the Greater Bay Area.

The Museum of Dr. Sun Yat-Sen is a must visit tourist destination in Zhongshan, and the opening of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link has led to record breaking daily visitor arrivals at the museum. In Zhongshan City during holidays, there are long queues of customers waiting outside specialty restaurants and vehicles from cities on the east bank of the Pearl River Estuary can be seen everywhere. Lin Ruixi, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Zhongshan Municipal Committee and Head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Zhongshan Municipal Committee, said that the opening of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link has attracted the world's attention to the Greater Bay Area and the the Pearl River Estuary once again. The "golden channel" has brought more Internet traffic to the city, showing the outside world the excellent development results of a new "Internet famous city." Nowadays, citizens of Shenzhen and Zhongshan can cross the link to see different sceneries. Faced with the "sky high Internet traffic" brought by the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, Zhongshan is strengthening the integrated development with Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Macao on the east coast of the Pearl River Estuary in the planning and development of cultural and tourism industries.

