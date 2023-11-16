Deloitte Named a Leader in Software Engineering by the IDC MarketScape

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Software Engineering Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51330523, November 2023). This is the inaugural IDC MarketScape report for Software Engineering, highlighting the increasing importance of engineering capabilities in creating new enterprise value and driving successful business outcomes.

"We believe this recognition underscores Deloitte's dedication to employing modern software engineering principles, orchestrating ecosystems and co-innovation and using cutting-edge technologies and capabilities to drive our clients' businesses into the future," said Amit Chaudhary, chief innovation and technology officer and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

According to the report, "Deloitte's customers were appreciative of its ability to innovate and envision/implement strategy to ensure continuous and ongoing development of offerings across the entire life cycle of software engineering services. Both IDC and Deloitte's customers rated the company highly for its plans to augment its software engineering services by utilizing efficient tools, platforms, frameworks, and methodologies and how Deloitte assisted its customers with ROI tools to secure budgets for existing and upcoming initiatives."

"Our goal is to use modern engineering principles, leading development tools and the power of generative AI to help our clients build the next generation of software products and help enable digital transformation across industries," said Faruk Muratovic, Deloitte engineering leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

The insights provided are part of the IDC MarketScape Excerpt, which is an extraction from the original IDC MarketScape assessment. Per IDC policy, only the Vendor Summary Profile for the purchasing vendor will be included in a given IDC MarketScape Excerpt. To gain access to the profiles for all suppliers included in the assessment, contact IDC.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

