Deloitte Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services Worldwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner has positioned Deloitte as a Leader in their November 2022 report, Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services Worldwide. Deloitte's capabilities were also recognized in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Custom Software Development Services report. This is the first year that Gartner has published a report examining custom software development.

"We are seeing an unprecedented shift in the market as organizations embrace more cloud native principles and modern engineering approaches to drive product velocity, increase business agility and realize digital transformation ambitions," said Ranjit Bawa, US Cloud Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "We believe that the strategic investments we've made in our business to advance and scale software engineering have been recognized in this inaugural report."

Deloitte believes that modern, engaging and value-driving engineering requires untethered curiosity, deep technical experience, an intimate understanding of a client's business and a culture of execution. Deloitte is driving meaningful and sustainable value for organizations through deep industry and domain knowledge and modern software engineering capabilities, as well as by accelerating cloud adoption.

"We are excited to be recognized in this report and look forward to continuing to create competitive advantage and spark innovation for organizations worldwide through the strengths of Deloitte's global software engineering workforce, industry depth and rich technology ecosystem," said Sam Balaji, Deloitte Global Consulting Leader.

Deloitte has made global investments in software engineering and in expanding its capabilities across Cloud, Cyber, AI and Operate and remains committed to cultivating and strengthening its global workforce and expanding custom software development services, evidenced by its recent acquisitions of HashedIn, NTC, and Dextra Technologies.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services Worldwide, Luis Pinto, Gunjan Gupta, Jaideep Thyagarajan, Deacon D.K Wan, Brett Sparks, 17 November 2022.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide, Gunjan Gupta, Luis Pinto, Deacon D.K Wan, Brett Sparks, 18 November 2022.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

