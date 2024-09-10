Deltek Receives Prestigious Silver Brandon Hall Group™ Excellence Award® in Recognition of Its Hybrid Learning Programs

Deltek's LAMP and LIFE programs were honored for providing measurable impact to employees through learning and development opportunities

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced that it has received the Silver Brandon Hall Group™ Excellence Award® for its LAMP (Leadership Acceleration Management Program) and LIFE (Leading Innovation for Employees) hybrid learning programs. While Deltek has previously been recognized by the Brandon Hall Group™, this is the first time the LIFE program has been recognized for an award and the first award for the newly redesigned LAMP offering. The awards are given to firms that display leadership in learning and development, talent management, leadership development, talent acquisition, human resources, sales performance, diversity, equity & inclusion and the future of work.

LAMP and LIFE are part of Deltek's trajectory of competency-based Leadership Development programs available to employees. LAMP caters to people managers at the manager and director levels while LIFE caters to individual contributors at all levels. Both programs provide a structured framework of learning opportunities tailored to a framework of key leadership competencies for cohort members and are accessible to remote and on-site employees. They foster a dynamic learning environment utilizing a blend of online resources and collaborative tools, debrief sessions led by Deltek leaders, as well as mentorship and peer learning opportunities. The programs form part of Deltek's larger learning journey that enables continuous learning and development, innovation and collaboration. These are complemented by other values-based development programs and learning assets designed to facilitate cross-functional awareness and knowledge sharing to scale leadership.

"We're thrilled that our learning and development programs have been honored once again by the Brandon Hall Group™," said Ed Hutner, SVP of Human Resources at Deltek. "This is a result of our commitment to providing Team Deltek employees with unique opportunities to grow within the company and develop their skills in the way that suits their work styles best. Strategic investment in programs like LAMP and LIFE drives innovation across the company and helps us to create an environment where everyone is encouraged to do the best work of their careers."

"Our award recipients demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence in human capital management," said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "This year, we've witnessed some of the most groundbreaking applications of HCM strategies in our organization's history. Many of these innovations leverage cutting-edge technologies and foster unprecedented levels of cross-functional collaboration, resulting in remarkable improvements in operational efficiency and employee engagement."

"Excellence Award® recipients have consistently demonstrated their commitment to employee growth and well-being through innovative human capital strategies. These organizations have implemented HCM programs that drive outstanding business results and create a positive and empowering work environment. Our rigorous evaluation process has confirmed these programs as industry-leading in their effectiveness and impact on employee satisfaction," said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group™ analysts and executives based on these criteria:

Alignment to their business need and environment.





Program design, functionality and delivery.



Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation and creativity.





Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

Excellence Award® winners will continue to be honored at the Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Conference, January 28-30, 2025, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference. View the complete list of winners.

Learn more about Deltek's award-winning culture.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits and associations.

