Demand for Contractual staff in IT sector sees a sharp increase: People Prime Worldwide

HYDERABAD, India, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- India is witnessing an increasing trend of contractual staff recruitment in the IT sector. And this upward growth has opened-up ample job opportunities, bringing great relief to job seekers in the IT sector.

"Some of the benefits of contractual hiring for the companies are an instant hiring process, as it takes lesser processing as compared to a full time one, and if the need arises, it is easy to convert a contract job into full-time employment after assessing a person post-evaluation of contract period," says Ravi Kumar Aleti, CEO, People Prime Worldwide Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad, (The Boston Group Company), a staffing company specialized in Contract and Full-Time hiring in Information Technology and Investment Banking.

Market trends indicated that the contractual employees in IT/ITeS sector and the figures grew remarkably by end of 2020 and are forecasted to keep growing.

Moreover, the staffing firms collaborate with the companies to provide virtual or remote contract workforce, thereby reducing the labour-law compliance on the corporates.

Post the lockdowns, firms are looking for more outcome-based contractual roles than permanent roles. Staffing firms have seen a surge in hiring from IT firms working with banking, financial services, and insurance clients and all firms which have strong IT protocols. Skills such as Full-stack development, AWS, Salesforce, Pega, Java Full Stack developer, Cloud Technologies, React JS, Node JS, Angular, Cyber Security are in high demand.

The demand for qualified, contractual employees especially for short-term projects and project-oriented work has risen post-COVID. Companies get the edge to secure talent and skill set for the said job at lower cost, thereby making huge savings on the budget allocated towards employee-related cost without compromising on quality.

Furthermore, in recent times of market unpredictability, a contractual workforce benefits the organization as the workforce can always be altered as per the economy and there are fewer legal responsibilities on the part of employers and easy to manage. The companies can also handle labour law related compliance effectively in case of contractual hiring.

For the job seeker, contract staffing brings the ability to work for multiple clients and maximizing his earnings this way.

With the market opening up after months of lockdown, this news offers fresh hope to those talents who have faced the crisis of losing their jobs. And if one thinks about it, by being in contract, the employees are also benefitted as it helps them obtaining knowledge while keeping the doors open for more employment opportunities.

