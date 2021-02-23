DEOL Foundation Issues an Open Letter To The United Nations

This is an appeal for the immediate creation of United Nations Observation Posts at Farmers Protests Sites surrounding New Delhi, India. Namely Singhu Border, Ghazipur border, and Tikri border. An urgent proactive United Nations approach is needed to prevent the current crisis from turning into a humanitarian disaster.

Reasons For Request

The rights and freedoms set out in the UDHR include the right to freedom from torture, the right to free speech, and the right to a fair trial. It further includes the right to live in freedom and safety, civil and political rights, like the right to life, liberty, and privacy. The right to form groups and organize peaceful meetings, as well as the rights of journalists, social/political activists, artists, and musicians to have their work and themselves protected are also present within these articles.

During its heavy-handed response to the farmer's agitation, the Government of India is in

is in Breach of Articles 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 21, 27, 28, 29 and 30 of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights Act.

Breach of Articles 2, 3, 6, and 8 of the United Resolution of the Rights of Peasants and Other People Working in Rural Areas.

Breach of Articles 14, 32, 21, 20 (1), 25(1), 19, 29 (1) of the Constitution Of India.

Breach of Articles PT1: 1, PT2: 2, PT3: 6, 7 ,9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26 , of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

We have grave concerns regarding the government of India's use of propaganda, the media, the judiciary, & the police and paramilitary forces. Over 230 people have died during this current crisis and if the national government does not change direction in its response against protest and dissent this will likely run into the many thousands in the coming months.

Currently, there are tens of thousands of farmers encamped at the three farmers' protest sites. The numbers have been steadily rising since their initial arrival on the 26th November 2020. People have left their homes, in many cases hundreds of miles away. Multitudes are sleeping in make-shift tents, under tractors, and in tractor trolleys during the coldest winter in Delhi's recorded history. A large amount of protestors comprise of women, children, and the elderly. A number have succumbed to the bitter conditions. They are now surrounded by barbed wire, barricades, spikes, and scores of police and paramilitary officers. Ambulances and vehicles are being restricted access to the sites. On the 26th January 2021 during the republic day protests, an American Aid worker, Dr Swaiman Singh and his team were brutally beaten by Delhi Police whilst they were administering medical aid to protestors and police officers. Their ambulance was also smashed.

