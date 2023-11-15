BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitsuné's innovative collaboration with Savaya Group is set to usher in a new era of opulence. Scheduled to open in early 2024, Desa Kitsuné will reimagine luxury hospitality with its expansive 5000 square-meter oasis, featuring four unique experiences that vividly showcase the brand's unwavering commitment to innovative design and creative excellence.

DESA KITSUNÉ, BALI: A VISIONARY OASIS AWAITS

Along the south coast of Bali, you'll discover a harmonious blend of culture, art, and spirituality. Nestled between Kerobokan and Echo Beach, life in Canggu is a confluence of vitality and tranquilly. This idyllic setting, is where lush rice paddies gracefully embrace the ebony sands of the Indian Ocean, ushering all those who witness a chance at profound transformation.

Desa Kitsuné, will be a one-of-a-kind destination bringing together Balinese culture and the epitome of Kitsuné's art de vivre - a lifestyle unique to the brand, so dear to Gildas and Masaya. It will be a place where fun, nature, pleasure and luxury coexist in perfect harmony.

Desa, which means "village" in Indonesian, is an extraordinary place offering an immersive journey into the brand's universe, like a mini village that you never want to leave. Looking over this Oasis of delight and joviality is the iconic Fox, bringing protection at every corner. Kitsuné's signature character is transformed into totems inspired by Indonesian temple art, testifying to Bali's passion for sculpture.

"When you have a bit of credibility in the fact that we're a good music label, that we make our own clothes and our own coffee, that we care about quality, I think all these entities make sense with the idea of hospitality, especially in Bali where there's this incredible energy that you want to be a part of. Desa sounds like an achievement, a proud promise, it's strong and it's an important step in Kitsuné's development." - Gildas Loaec

Website: DesaKitsune.com

Social: @DesaKitsuneBali

ABOUT KITSUNÉ

Created in 2002 by Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki, Kitsuné offers a unique, inspirational Art de Vivre blending a fashion brand (Maison Kitsuné), music label (Kitsuné Musique) and cafés, roasteries, bars and restaurants (Café Kitsuné). Over the last twenty-one years, the multi-faceted Parismeets-Tokyo brand has consistently grown and increased its international influence organically, building a loyal fan base all over the world.

Press Contact

Gillean Clark - Head of Communications

Savaya Group

Email: [email protected]