Design POV Returns to Mumbai with its second edition 'Sense and Sensibility' - A Celebration of Immersive, Multi-Sensory Design

15 – 17 May 2026 | Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

MUMBAI, India, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Design POV returns to Mumbai from 15 to 17 May 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre with its highly anticipated second edition, anchored in the theme 'Sense and Sensibility'. Building on a successful debut in 2025 that welcomed over 7,000 visitors and featured more than 75 brands and 18 studios, the platform expands this year with deeper curation and a bold exploration of immersive, multi-sensory design.

Design POV 2026

Founded by Asif Sataar and Gagan Bhatia, Design POV was conceived as a curated environment that moves beyond the conventional exhibition format. While the show speaks through the medium of architecture, it champions all disciplines of design that contribute to a lived space, from interiors and material innovation to lighting, surfaces, furniture and spatial storytelling.

"As an industry, we are often conditioned to prioritise what a space looks like because that is how most briefs are framed," says Asif, Co-Founder, Design POV. "With Sense and Sensibility, we are consciously shifting the lens toward how a space is experienced. Texture, sound, atmosphere and emotion are not secondary layers, they are fundamental to how people connect with a space."

The 2026 edition examines what designing beyond sight truly means, inviting participants to engage all five senses and shape emotional connection within space. From tactility and acoustics to material experimentation and spatial storytelling, the focus shifts from how a space looks to how it feels. It invites brands, studios, artists and designers to present fully realised environments where these elements converge, encouraging deeper engagement beyond surface aesthetics.

"From the outset, our intention was to create a setting where design is not simply displayed, but truly inhabited," adds Gagan, Co-Founder, Design POV. "Each edition strengthens that ambition through sharper curation, stronger collaborations and immersive environments that allow people to connect meaningfully with design."

Positioned at the intersection of commerce and creativity, Design POV offers industry professionals and discerning audiences a space to engage directly with the evolving future of design.

Highlights of Design POV 2026 include immersive brand pavilions, experiential installations, new product launches, and curated design studio showcases. Participating design studios include ADND Studio, Abin Design Studio, Alara Studio, Baldiwala Edge, DSP Design Associates, Design Hex, Jannat Vasi Interior Design, Sanjay Puri Architects, Shroffleon, Studio Archohm, and Talati & Partners LLP., among others, while exhibiting brands include Blanc White, Kuche 7, Neytt Homes, Sunroof, and Woven Legacy. Across furniture, lighting, surfaces and textiles, exhibitors will unveil new collections, experimental materials and limited-edition collaborations created exclusively for Design POV 2026.

The second edition of Design POV 2026 will take place from 15 to 17 May 2026 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

For more information, visit www.designpovindia.com and follow @designpov.india on Instagram.

About Design POV

Design POV is an immersive design platform that celebrates unconventional perspectives and collaborative creation. Conceived as a space where architecture, art, and business intersect, Design POV reimagines how design is experienced moving beyond static showcases to fully realised, functional environments. Following a successful debut edition in 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, Design POV returns in May 2026 with an expanded vision and deeper interdisciplinary collaboration.

At the heart of the platform is The 'Core', a curated collective of leading architecture and design studios invited to explore a central theme through unconstrained spatial expression. These studios collaborate with participating brands and build partners to create immersive installations that demonstrate design in context, not isolation.

Design POV brings together architects, designers, brands, artists, and discerning audiences including homeowners, industry leaders, and the design curious. Through installations, panels, workshops, and live interactions, the platform fosters dialogue, collaboration, and innovation.

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