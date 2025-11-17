From a small creative studio to a global design partner, the agency celebrates a decade of helping brands simplify technology through empathy, clarity, and human-centered design.

KOLKATA, India, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 years ago, a team of expert designers in India set out with a simple belief that technology should feel more human. That idea became the foundation of Design Studio UI/UX. This digital design agency has spent the past decade helping global brands from US and UK to create web and UX experiences built around clarity, usability, and empathy.

Design Studio UI/UX Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation in Human-centered Web and UX Design

When Design Studio UI/UX was founded in 2015, digital design was often treated as a visual afterthought. The agency challenged that notion from the start, believing design should serve both function and emotion.

"From day one, our goal was simple: build for people, not platforms," said co-founder and CTO of Design Studio UI/UX, Sneh Sagar. "Good design doesn't just look beautiful; it makes technology effortless and accessible."

From a Small Room to a Global Studio

Design Studio UI/UX began as a single-room, taking on small projects for local businesses. Over time, the studio's reputation for clean, intuitive design began to spread and attracted clients from across the globe.

Today, it works with 30+ industries, including B2B, SaaS, EdTech, Finance, E-Commerce, and Education. They deliver Web App design services, UI/UX Research, Brand Design, and product strategy solutions that transform digital complexity into simple, human-centered experiences.

A Decade of Human-Centered Design Thinking

Over the past 10 years, the digital landscape has evolved dramatically. Design Studio UI/UX has grown alongside this transformation, using a research-driven approach to help organisations align design strategy with user behaviour.

Each project starts with understanding user behaviour, their needs and preferences — what frustrates them, what motivates them, and how design can bridge that gap.

Through its work, the studio has helped businesses redesign SaaS platforms for better engagement, simplify complex analytics dashboards, and make digital interfaces more accessible to all users.

Design That Drives Real Results

In one of their recent projects, Design Studio UI/UX redesigned a complex analytics dashboard for Pretaa, an eminent name in the healthcare technology industry. By rethinking the visual hierarchy and creating an actionable and intuitive dashboard, the studio helped the client achieve their objective.

For the premium brand Halmari Tea, the Studio undertook a complete redesign of its e-commerce experience. The challenge was to improve the user experience and responsiveness. Prioritising elegant visuals and clear navigation, the redesigned platform not only reduced the bounce rate by a significant 40% but also improved website speed by 30%.

Another case involved Nexford University in the US, where they redesigned a web app that blended storytelling with usability. This helped complete mobile enrolment in less than 90 seconds, leading to higher conversion rates and a more seamless, personalised user experience.

These examples reflect Design Studio UI/UX's core principle: crafting digital experiences that enthral, innovate, and leave a lasting imprint by reducing friction, building trust, and creating a seamless connection between people and technology.

Thought Leadership and Community Building

Beyond client projects, Design Studio UI/UX has become a recognised voice in the global design community with over 30k followers. The team regularly publishes insights on LinkedIn, Instagram and on their own design blog.

Through these channels, the team consistently publishes reflections, case studies, and thought leadership on critical topics, including ethical design, effective communication in digital interfaces, and accessibility standards. This intellectual contribution has connected the agency with a wider global creative community.

"Our work goes beyond mere design; it is about embracing the responsibility to shape digital experiences that leave a lasting impact," states Prabhash Choudhary, Co-founder of Design Studio UI/UX and an alumnus of IIM and IIT.

Adopting AI-Driven UX Research

As part of its next chapter, Design Studio UI/UX has embraced AI-driven UX research to deepen its understanding of user behaviour. The studio uses machine learning and analytics to uncover interaction patterns and anticipate user intent. These are insights that guide smarter design decisions.

Such insights shall not only help refine the interface design and user journeys but also help in the creation of more intuitive, personalised and adaptive digital experiences. With the help of the AI-led approach, the agency continues towards combining human empathy with technological intelligence and ensuring that the decisions of designs align closely with user emotions and needs.

Designing for the Next Decade

As the agency celebrates a decade of design-led growth, the focus remains laser-sharp and unchanged from its very first day. They are not chasing the latest visual fads; instead, they are committed to the enduring principles of honest, inclusive, and thoughtfully simple digital experiences.

That belief continues to guide Design Studio UI/UX as it steps into its next decade. Their goal is to build a better future by designing better human experiences.

About Design Studio UI/UX

Design Studio UI/UX is a global digital design agency, specialising in web design, UX design and consulting services built around clarity, usability, and empathy. Founded in 2015, the studio has completed 250+ projects so far, across 30+ industries. They partner with clients across the globe to deliver design solutions that bridge technology and human behaviour.

With more than 50 expert designers and an active design community of over 30,000 members, Design Studio UI/UX continues to grow its global footprint, including those seeking expert UX design services in USA, UK and Australia. The agency's core principles — Embrace Responsibility, Support One Another, Deliberate, Then Act, and Execute with Precision — continue to guide several projects across different industries and have already helped them bag 5+ awards globally.

Website: www.designstudiouiux.com

Social Media:

References:

https://www.designstudiouiux.com/about/

https://fox40.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/862232055/design-studio-ui-ux-adopts-ai-driven-ux-research-to-redefine-human-centered-design/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/design-studio-india/about/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2823307/Design_Studio_UX_UI_10_years.jpg