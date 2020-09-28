DevOps Institute Announces 2020 Global SKILup Festival and First Round of Speakers

Virtual DevOps festival offers career fair, upskilling opportunities, and a full-day conference, featuring keynote speakers Mirco Hering and Patrick Debois

BOCA RATON, Florida, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DevOps Institute ( https://devopsinstitute.com/ ), a global member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced the 2020 Global SKILup Festival, a week-long global event dedicated to DevOps upskilling, a deep-dive into technology trends, and career advancement. The world's first such unique festival, sponsored by Rancher and AppDynamics, will take place virtually from Dec. 7-11, 2020. Global SKILup Festival runs continuously across global time zones and includes:

"DevOps Institute's Global SKILup Festival is a week focused entirely on advancing the Humans of DevOps - whether by attending the career fair, optimizing learning and certification opportunities or by hearing from top enterprise and industry thought leaders on a wide range of DevOps-related topics," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "As we close out an unprecedented year, we have crafted this week-long event with a variety of activities to celebrate the resiliency of the tech community and help us all move forward with the Skills, Knowledge, Ideas and Learning for the 'new normal'."

The cornerstone of the Global SKILup Festival is the Global SKILup Day Conference on December 10. The 2020 event features Keynote sessions from:

Mirco Hering , Global DevOps Practice Lead / ANZ Modern Engineering Practice (Managing Director), Accenture

, Global DevOps Practice Lead / ANZ Modern Engineering Practice (Managing Director), Accenture Patrick Debois , Director of DevOps Relations, Snyk

Additionally, the first round of industry leaders and subject matter experts confirmed to speak at Global SKILup Day include:

AJ Ajantha Godahewa, Senior Java Engineer & DevOps Engineer, Caterpillar Inc.

BMK Lakshminarayanan, Solutions Architect, Bank of New Zealand

Bryan Finster , Staff Software Engineer, Walmart

, Staff Software Engineer, Walmart Eric Robertson , Vice President of Product Management, Onit

, Vice President of Product Management, Onit Helen Beal , Chief Ambassador, DevOps Institute

, Chief Ambassador, DevOps Institute John Willis , Senior Director Global Transformation Office, Red Hat

, Senior Director Global Transformation Office, Red Hat Lisa Chan , Head of DevOps, Petronas

, Head of DevOps, Petronas Mahfuzur Rahman , Global Change and Release Manager, Pepsico

, Global Change and Release Manager, Pepsico Sean Mack , Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, Wiley

, Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, Wiley Sendil Kumar , Senior Software Engineer, Uber

, Senior Software Engineer, Uber Shivagami Gugan, Head of Site Reliability Engineering and Cloud, Emirates Group

SKILup Festival Schedule

The week-long festival offers numerous opportunities for DevOps professionals to SKILup, advance their careers, and expand their networks, including:

SKILup Careers Fair

Monday, Dec. 7

Network with HR and hiring representatives and discover DevOps career paths at leading organizations around the globe. Hear from the hiring leaders themselves which skillsets are most important. Explore emerging and available DevOps roles.

Tuesday, Dec. 8 , and Wednesday, Dec. 9

Get SKIL'd Up Days are dedicated to getting as many DevOps Humans SKIL'd up as possible across the globe. Get SKIL'd up days include but are not limited to training sessions across multiple global regions, live labs, and hackathons.

Thursday, Dec. 10

The second annual Global SKILup Day is back on December 10 . Global SKILup Day is a one-day conference that runs continuously across global time zones for 18 hours. The conference features a powerful line-up of 'how-to' sessions around the process, people and technical aspects of DevOps - led by some of the industry's leading subject matter experts. The 2020 agenda will focus on sessions on Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), DevSecOps, Cloud and Cloud Native, Observability, Continuous Delivery Ecosystem, Kubernetes and more.

Friday, Dec. 11

The final day of Global SKILup Festival Includes regional fireside chats from our local SKILup Chapters and activities dedicated to recapping the week.

About the DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.



We help advance careers and support emerging practices within the DevOps community based on a human-centered SKIL framework, consisting of Skills, Knowledge, Ideas, and Learning. All of our work, including accreditations, research, events, and continuous learning programs – is focused on providing the "human know-how" to modernize IT and make DevOps succeed.

