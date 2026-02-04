DEWAR'S Brings the Spirit of Discovery to The Gathering in Mumbai

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWAR'S Discoveries was the Principal Experience Partner at The Gathering – Edition 02, held at Mukesh Mills, Mumbai, from 16th to 18th January 2026. The festival perfectly reflected DEWAR'S 'Here's to the Story' campaign, a series of thoughtfully curated experiential activations across India.

Dewar’s partners with The Gathering to celebrate the spirit of discovery

At The Gathering, DEWAR'S showcased exclusive whisky-led cocktail experiences, including exclusive cocktail moments paired with multi-course menus created specifically for this edition. The bespoke pairings aligned with the festival's ethos of "Never before, never again," demonstrating how DEWAR'S elevates culinary experiences with precision, balance and creativity. The experience featured four bespoke bars strategically set across Mukesh Mills, each presenting a distinctive, curated cocktail menu. Highlights included The Mills—a speakeasy-style bar crafted in collaboration with The Bombay Canteen—and The Interlude, a seaside lounge that offered the perfect setting for consumers to savour their favourite DEWAR'S cocktails by the sea.

Tanvir Singh Virdi, Brand Manager, DEWAR'S, said, "The Gathering offered a compelling platform to bring Dewar's Discoveries to life. The festival celebrated creativity, spirit of discovery and the art of storytelling, values that resonate deeply with DEWAR'S. The positive response from attendees reaffirmed that whisky experiences today go beyond the glass; they are about the stories, moments, and discoveries that surround them. Whether engaging with something new, revisiting familiar influences, or shaping what comes next, DEWAR'S invites consumers to raise a glass to the spirit of discovery. Here's to the Story."

The Gathering brought together leading chefs including Chef Niyati Rao, Bawmra Jap, Priyam Chatterjee, Rishabh Seal, Doma Wang, Sachika Seth and Ralph Prazeres; artists like Ankon Mitra, Abraham & Thakore, Pablo Bartholomew etc, and cultural creators to explore the intersections of food, art, and contemporary culture. Across three days, attendees engaged with first-time collaborations, immersive dining experiences, workshops, salons and performances, all designed to spark dialogue, cultural engagement, and a sense of discovery.

DEWAR'S Discoveries will continue to expand through a series of experiential activations across key Indian markets, each designed to introduce new narratives, regional influences, and immersive elements that reflect the evolving ways in which Scotch whisky is discovered and appreciated.

About Here's to the Story campaign by DEWAR'S

Here's to the Story celebrates the spirit of exploration and the enriching moments that define modern life. Crafted for discerning audiences who value curiosity, creativity, and meaningful experiences, the campaign encourages consumers to embrace discovery, whether trying something new or shaping the next chapter of their story. Through DEWAR'S Discoveries, this philosophy is expressed via immersive experiences that transform how Scotch whisky is understood and enjoyed in contemporary cultural contexts.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874706/Dewar_The_Gathering.jpg