NEW DELHI, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dhaba Estd. 1986 Delhi, re-launches its Nehru Place Epicuria outpost with a refreshed and elevated identity, marking an important milestone as the brand celebrates 40 years of Dhaba. The re-opening honours the legacy of India's most loved highway dining experience while confidently embracing a more contemporary, premium direction. Part of Azure Hospitality, one of India's leading hospitality groups with an expanding portfolio of distinctive dining destinations, the re-launch also reflects the group's continued growth across key urban markets.

Dhaba Estd. 1986 Delhi, Re-Launches at Nehru Place Epicuria

The redesigned space captures the rustic romance of India's highways charpais, truck art and old-world Bollywood nostalgia reimagined through a refined, modern lens. Conceptualised around 'highway nostalgia meeting modern India,' the interiors blend Punjabi cultural cues with regal textures, rich materials and layered detailing. The result is an atmosphere that feels rooted yet aspirational luxurious without being intimidating, indulgent while remaining unmistakably Dhaba at heart.

With a seating capacity of 68, the Nehru Place outlet is curated for a cosmopolitan audience that values authenticity paired with finesse. While Dhaba Estd. 1986, Delhi has always adapted seamlessly to its neighbourhoods, this re-launch sets the tone for the next phase of the brand design-forward, elevated and deeply connected to its cultural DNA.

The menu continues to spotlight the timeless dishes that have defined Dhaba Estd. 1986 Delhi for decades, including Balti Meat, Highway Chicken Tikka, Amritsari Fish, Bhatinda Chicken Curry, Kanastari Baigan Bharta, Dal Dhaba and Dhabe ki Roti, now executed with refined techniques that enhance consistency and depth while preserving their soulful character.

Exclusive to Nehru Place is Dhaba Luxe, a specially curated menu offering a contemporary interpretation of dhaba flavours through premium ingredients and inventive formats. Highlights include Crunchy Raj Poori with moong sprouts and beet yoghurt, Highway Salmon Tikka, Lazeez Chaampein with Australian lamb chops, Ghee Roast Chilli Jumbo Prawns, Gucchi Korma, Mushroom & Burrata Kulcha finished with truffle oil, and desserts such as Pistachio Kheer Brûlée and Motichoor Rabdi.

The experience is complemented by a new beverage philosophy titled 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman,' symbolising the evolution of the traditional Dhaba traveller into a modern, confident individual, with nostalgic favourites alongside contemporary cocktails.

Founder Rahul Khanna shares, "Dhaba Estd. 1986 Delhi, has always celebrated the raw, rustic magic of India's highways. As we mark 40 years of Dhaba, it felt like the right moment to evolve with the India we see today, modern, ambitious and deeply rooted."

Franchise partners Rajeev Khanna and Ankur Khanna add, "Our focus was to preserve everything guests love about Dhaba Estd. 1986 Delhi, while presenting it through a more refined, contemporary lens."

Address: Epicuria Mall, Nehru Place, Delhi – 110019

Website: https://dhaba1986.com/

Instagram: @dhaba1986

