DHN Healthtech Innovation Challenge 2024: MedySeva Takes the Top Spot; Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Applauds Healthcare Innovation

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DHN Healthtech Innovation Challenge 2024 concluded on October 6, showcasing innovative solutions for India's healthcare challenges.

[L-R] Vishnu Saxena, Founder & CEO, DHN; Dr Debabrata Das, Director, IIIT-B; Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka Health Minister; Dr Vishesh Kasliwal and Mehul Jain, MedySeva, Dr Girish Kulkarni, NIMHANS

Hosted by Digital Health News (DHN) in collaboration with IIIT-Bangalore, CHIME India, 100X.VC, ScaleHealthTech, and program partner Ninth Dimension, the event emphasized the role of technology in transforming patient care. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, the event's chief guest, praised the platform for fostering innovation among startups. He remarked, "At the government level, we are looking at solutions that can improve care, reduce costs, and be implemented at a larger scale."

Over 200 startups entered the challenge, with 14 advancing to the pitch stage. The top five showcased their solutions on demo day, judged by:

Dr. Lakshmi Jagannathan, CEO, Innovation Centre, IIIT-B

Mr. Feby Abraham , Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, Memorial Hermann Health System

Dr. Girish Kulkarni, Chairperson, CHIME India

Vishnu Saxena, Founder & CEO, DHN and ScaleHealthTech

Sanjay Mehta, Founder & Partner, 100X.VC

Dr. Ganesh Hiregoudar, Director, TSB OTE Engineering, Dell Technologies

MedySeva, a telemedicine platform for rural healthcare, won the challenge. Runners-up included MicroHeal, chronic gut conditions management platform, and Marbles Health, an AI-driven mental health startup. Other notable finalists were Janitri (maternal health monitoring) and Moss.ai (AI-driven clinical decision support).

Vishnu Saxena, Founder and CEO of DHN, celebrated the participants' courage, saying, "Innovation knows no boundaries, and it requires great courage to launch a startup. At DHN, our goal is to reimagine India's healthcare by connecting innovative startups with hospitals where patients ultimately benefit."

Dr. Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT-Bangalore, highlighted India's dynamic healthtech landscape, noting, "India's healthcare startup ecosystem is evolving quickly, with 7-10% of startups in health and over 7,000 health tech ventures nationwide."

The event was a key moment for India's healthtech community, bringing together startups, healthcare leaders, and innovators to shape the future of healthcare technology.

About DHN

Digital Health News (DHN) is India's first digital health news platform and a trusted source for HealthTech News, Insights, Trends and Policy. Launched by Industry recognized HealthTech Leaders, DHN provides in-depth data analysis and covers most impactful news across entire ecosystem including- technology, Innovation, startups, hospitals, health insurance, govt policies, pharmaceuticals and biotech. DHN promotes collaboration through forums, webinars, and podcasts, empowering leaders in the digital health ecosystem India and abroad.

