DHOST AND MAPXUS FORGE LANDMARK PARTNERSHIP TO REDEFINE THE SMART BUILDING LANDSCAPE IN ASIA

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dhost Global, Inc (Branch Office) ("dhost"), a leading in-building infrastructure Neutral Host Service Provider and technology enabler for businesses, and Mapxus Technology PTE Limited ("Mapxus"), a leader in AI-based indoor digital twin technology, have officially announced an exclusive partnership, in a move that is set to redefine the future of smart buildings in Asia.

Left: Imaizumi Fumitoshi, CEO of EXEO Global, Chong Min, COO of dhost Global Inc (Branch Office), Dr John Chan, CEO of Mapxus Technology and Mr Ocean Ng, COO of Mapxus Technology

Under this exclusive partnership, dhost will be the sole licensee of Mapxus's technology across several key Asian markets, commencing with Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Taiwan region, and will leverage its expertise to integrate and enhance its smart building solutions.

The collaboration not only brings together dhost's sophisticated infrastructure management solutions together with Mapxus's cutting-edge indoor mapping and positioning technology by offering unparalleled smart building capabilities to venue operators and building owners, but also empowers businesses in the region to embark on digital transformation initiatives that will promote sustainability and deliver unique barrier-free digital experiences to users.

Revolutionising Building Management and Elevating User Experiences

As part of the strategic alliance, dhost will work closely with Mapxus to develop applications that incorporate their unique indoor mapping technologies, and provide opportunities for its building operators and venue owners to utilise their smart solutions and digital wayfinding maps to enhance their user experiences through better connectivity, information sharing and interactive engagements.

"Partnering exclusively with dhost marks a significant chapter for Mapxus," said Dr John Chan, Founder and CEO of Mapxus. "This partnership is strategic not just a business alignment; it's a step towards redefining smart building solutions across Asia."

Chong Min, COO of dhost Global Inc, added, "Our partnership with Mapxus is a pivotal step in our journey. Together, we're set to enhance the landscape of building management and contribute significantly to the evolution of smart cities in these regions.

Digitally Transforming the Landscape of the Future

The new partnership will not only enhance the way buildings and venues can digitally engage with their users, but potentially improve the way people live, work and interact by providing users with access to information quickly and seamlessly across different localities in each countries and in future, across the region.

About dhost

dhost is a leading in-building infrastructure Neutral Host Service Provider in Asia, providing connectivity infrastructure for large footprints of venues, driving innovative technology implementation for various vertical markets and industry throughout Asia Pacific and Japan.

As a trusted partner to businesses, we help assess the infrastructure and technology needs of our clients, using our expertise and knowledge to propose solutions that meet their needs, and we are dedicated to delivering efficient and adaptable management tools for the modern building environment.

For more information, please visit www.dhost.net

About Mapxus

Mapxus is a leader in AI-based indoor digital twin technology, enhancing indoor navigation and accessibility. The company focuses on making buildings smarter and more user-friendly through advanced technological solutions.

For more information, please visit www.mapxus.com