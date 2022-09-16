To lead the finance function and navigate business

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiBoxx, India's first indigenous digital asset management platform and cloud storage service, today announced the appointment of Roshan Thapa as its Chief Financial Officer. Roshan Thapa brings over 15 years of experience in Corporate Finance and Investments, with a deep understanding of the fintech, digital insurance and online lending space.

DigiBoxx Appoints Roshan Thapa as Chief Financial Officer

Roshan has held strategic financial roles with various brands like Prudential Asia, JP Morgan, Welspun India, Sakal Media Group, and Nimbus Communications. He has been part of several private equity and consortium lending deals with a total fund raise experience in excess of USD 250 million spread over his career.

As Chief Financial Officer at DigiBoxx, Roshan will help the team to lead the finance function and navigate business. He will be a valuable contributor given his tremendous experience and proven judgment in overall company's strategy.

"Roshan's body of work in various fields of finance and regional markets is really impressive. He is also an entrepreneur at heart, which means he is well-suited for a startup like DigiBoxx," said Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx.

Roshan has been a founding member of Robo Wealth and has expertise in the Middle East and Asia Pacific regions as well. He has an MBA in Finance from Mumbai University and is an avid practitioner of blockchain technology with certifications from leading institutions.

"After having worked purely in financial institutions for over a decade, it was time to use that expertise in a product-centric company. DigiBoxx fit the bill with its Made-in-India SaaS product and compelling value proposition. I'd like to thank the team for the opportunity and look forward to my journey with the DigiBoxx team," shared Roshan Thapa.

About DigiBoxx :

Founded in 2020, DigiBoxx is an intelligent Indian digital file storage and digital asset management platform that's secure, fast, intuitive and affordable. DigiBoxx is a 'Made in India' cloud storage service and digital asset management platform for individuals and businesses. In a short span of time, DigiBoxx has won more than 1 Million hearts with its Atmanirbhar service. File storage and sharing is intuitive, secure, collaborative in nature, affordable and tailored for anybody—individuals, gig workers and businesses—who want data to be accessible from anywhere. To know more, visit: www.digiboxx.com

