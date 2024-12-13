DigiBoxx Engages with Arctera to Provide Secure Cloud Backup to Indian Enterprises on its Megh3 S3-Compatible Storage

With Arctera™ Backup Exec, the Made-in-India cloud storage provider is ready to address the growing demand among SMBs in India for a simple, cost-effective cloud archival and recovery service

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiBoxx, India's first swadeshi SaaS-based digital storage and sharing platform, has engaged with Arctera to provide secure cloud backup and recovery services to SMBs, enterprises and government institutions in India. The DigiBoxx solution will run Backup Exec on Megh3, an S3-compatible cloud storage built for businesses in India.

Speaking about the relationship, Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx, said, "Megh3 has been instrumental in bringing about organizational transformation with its affordable, reliable and scalable offerings. With Arctera Backup Exec, businesses are able to tap into a cloud-based backup service that takes away the pain of investing in hardware and hiring IT professionals to manage the process. It's simple, secure and unlocks tremendous value for businesses looking to archive and protect their data effectively. Our servers and data centers are based in India, so customers can be assured their digital assets and IP are stored safely in the country."

Backup Exec is a unified backup and recovery solution by Arctera, trusted by tens of thousands of small and midsize businesses (SMBs) worldwide. The engagement with the DigiBoxx Megh3 cloud will enable customers to access fast, simple, scalable storage solutions at affordable prices. It keeps things simple by allowing customers to choose the what, when and where of backup, while focusing on data security with Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), integrated 128-/256-bit AES industrial-strength encryption and built-in protection against malware, ransomware and other anomalies that may compromise data.

"Besides storage, the next major need for any data-driven company is backup. A solution that makes a copy of your hard work and intellectual property, secures it, and lets you retrieve it when required. Backup Exec brings this and much more to the table – and will now also be available on DigiBoxx Megh3, a cloud storage solution for businesses of all sizes. It's simple, effective and secure, enabling organizations to rest easy knowing their data is protected against threats like ransomware. DigiBoxx has played a significant part in providing companies with the means to store their critical data in India, and this relationship will help deliver a valuable service," added Simon Jelley, General Manager & Vice President, Data Protection, Arctera.

Megh3 by DigiBoxx is India's first swadeshi, fully managed elastic cloud storage solution service. It gives its customers—corporates and individuals—access to secure storage at attractive price points. It stores, protects and retrieves data at any time, from anywhere on any device, helping streamline workflows, unifying brand inventory across multiple touchpoints, and allowing teams to function effectively and in sync. It takes the pain of managing large amounts of data and associated costs of hiring tech support or maintaining an in-house team of professionals to manage their own hardware.

About DigiBoxx

DigiBoxx Technologies is a SaaS start-up that provides a digital storage, asset management and backup solution for individuals, gig workers, MSMEs, corporates and various govt. organizations. It is a Made-in-India service that is intuitive, secure and enables efficient collaboration. Since its inception in 2020, DigiBoxx has won over 4 million hearts with its competitive pricing plans for individuals and customizable packages for SMBs and corporates. Its clients include Cholamandalam, Enormous, HDFC Life, Hitachi Systems India, Jio, the Madhya Pradesh Education Board, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), ProBurst, Rorito Pens, and Schneider Electric.

To know more, visit, www.digiboxx.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580564/DigiBoxx_Logo.jpg