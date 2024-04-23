DigiPharmaX Awards 2024: Celebrating Pharma Excellence

MUMBAI, India, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DigiPharmaX Awards 2024, held at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre on April 19th, marked the 7th edition of this prestigious event. Powered by Globalspace Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the BSE-listed health tech firm, it brought together key players from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries for a day of innovation and celebration.

Noteworthy speakers delivered captivating talks, and the awards ceremony honored excellence in pharmaceutical marketing, showcasing the industry's brightest stars and the future of innovation.

DigiPharmaX 7th edition DigiPharmaX - GlobalSpace Technologies

A distinguished panel of judges, including Anil Matai (COO & Director General OPPI), Girisan Kariangal (MD - Menarini India), Girdhar Balwani (Independent Director Cadila Pharmaceuticals), Sanjiv Navangul (MD & CEO Bharat Serum and Vaccines), and Vijayesh Gupta (COO Cadila Pharmaceuticals), lent their expertise to assess the prizes. Their combined knowledge ensured that the winners truly represented quality and innovation in digital marketing.

The winners included Intas Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer India, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd, Indoco Remedies, Wockhardt Ltd, Servier India Private Ltd, MSD Pharmaceuticals India Private Ltd, ArEx Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, G C Chemie Pharmie Ltd, Gufic Biosciences Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim India Pvt. Ltd, Modi Mundipharma Pvt. Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, and Bayer Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

During the DigiPharmaX Awards 2024, two panels delved into crucial topics: AI in healthcare marketing and improving patient experience. Industry stalwarts shared their insights, contributing to dynamic discussions that offered valuable perspectives on these evolving areas.

The panel on AI in healthcare marketing featured Sudarshan Jain (Secretary General IPA), Vikas Dandekar (Editor - Pharma & Healthcare ET Prime), Siji Nair (Head Marketing WHC, Bayer), Pawan Kulkarni (GM-JB Chemicals), Debashish Roy (Director - Digital Transformation, Pfizer), and Amit Jain (COO, MeghMani Life Sciences), alongside delegates from across the pharmaceutical industry.

Globalspace Technologies, with over 13 years of presence in India, announced the launch of the DigiPharmaX AI Innovation Hub during the event. This initiative invites all pharma companies to leverage AI technologies to improve processes, products, and services. The aim is to fast-track the journey from ideation to MVP (Minimum Viable Product) and empower companies to experiment and execute efficiently.

This marks Globalspace Technologies' second major initiative in the last three months, following the acquisition of Innopharma in March 2024, which strengthens their capabilities in supporting the Indian healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. Their goal is to optimize operational challenges and provide innovative marketing solutions to improve market presence and brand value.

Attendees left the event inspired and with a deeper understanding of how the pharmaceutical business is evolving. For more information about DigiPharmaX and upcoming events, visit digipharmax.com or contact [email protected].

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394758/DigiPharmaX_7th_edition.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394847/DigiPharmax__GlobalSpace_Technologies.jpg