Digital Education Market is Expected to Grow at the Rate of 33.28% CAGR by 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Digital Education Market Report is Segmented by Tye (Instructor-Led Online Education, Self-Paced Online Education), by Course Type (Entrepreneurship & Business Management Courses, Science & Technology Courses, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Education Category.

The Digital Education Market size is expected to grow at the rate of 33.28% CAGR by 2026.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Digital Education Market

The growing shift towards instructor-led online education in educational institutions will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Digital education is cost-effective, promotes self-directed learning, is easier to access, and the gamified process improves retention rates. Such benefits are driving the adoption of online learning in corporates and academic institutes which will fuel the growth of the market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL DIGITAL EDUCATION MARKET

The instructor-led online training is preferred by students as it provides real-time doubt clarification and two-way interactions. The on-the-spot individual instructor support helps learners to gain a better understanding of their weaknesses and tough subject areas. Moreover, tutors are able to curate the study material as per the class's needs. Blended learning has become popular as it combines the benefits of time, convenience, and support of in-person teaching. This will fuel the growth of the digital education market. Students and teachers are able to access the content and enhance knowledge through recorded videos, lectures, documents, and other resources.

Online education provides personalized learning in terms of pace, content, and delivery. The course material is customized as per individual learning ways through written, visual and spoken information. Moreover, employees are able to decide their schedule, and mode of learning and can log in to the training at any time of the day. This ensures flexibility as workers can adjust the speed of the content, rewind, replay, and forward segments based on their understanding. This will drive the expansion of the digital education market. Virtual learning is also more cost-effective than in-person training or classroom-based teaching.

Technology has enabled the integration of gamification to deliver engaging learning experiences to users. The easy-to-use digital tools incorporated into the course design motivate students through rewards and real-time feedback. This will drive the demand for the digital education market. Techniques like contests, point systems, role-playing games, and quizzes improve retention rates drastically.

Virtual education enhances students' capabilities to take ownership of their learning. A digital platform is ideal for each individual student's learning journey. Anyone can access their course schedules and get personalized recommendations. This helps learners to strategize and plan their course of action accordingly. This will bolster the growth of the digital education market. This improves the research skills of students.

Online learning is easy to access and is suitable for everyone. Students living in remote areas can study easily. Additionally, employees with extra responsibilities like work and other duties can fit studying into their busy work schedules. Students and tutors can connect seamlessly through digital education irrespective of their location. This will surge the growth of the digital education market in the forthcoming years. The levels of interactivity and collaboration are high with discussion forums, tutorials, online communities, and real-time feedback. The materials provide all the necessary content in one place with instant access.

Digital assessment is smooth as tutors are able to precisely pinpoint feedback to a specific part of an assignment. This can either be text-based or time-stamped on video submissions. The work is automatically recorded and stored for future use. The test results are analyzed accurately through visual charts and graphs. Real-time monitoring of each student's progress is possible through added tags that enable learners to go straight to the topics that they need to revisit.

DIGITAL EDUCATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on course type, the science and technology segment will witness significant growth as the topics covered are broad such as health, medicine, physics, chemistry, and computer science. The rising adoption of IoT and demand for technical skills in the job market are fueling the growth of the segment. Data handling has become important through a variety of tools, techniques, and computer programming languages.

Based on learning type, instructor-led online education will grow the highest due to rising benefits offered to students in the form of quick doubt clarification and two-way interactions. The instructor directly gives instructions to students.

Based on end-user, individual learners, and academic institutions will dominate the digital education market share due to rising adoption by educational institutions. Virtual education improves learning outcomes and saves time for teachers, administrators, and students. The learning process becomes more efficient.

Based on region, North America will provide immense growth opportunities due to rising collaboration between government and digital platform vendors for introducing virtual learning systems. The need for improving the skills of employees and the technical knowledge of students is encouraging related stakeholders to deploy digital education services.

Key Companies:

Coursera

edX

Pluralsight

Edureka

Alison

Udacity

Udemy

Miríadax

Jigsaw Academy

iversity

Intellipaat

Edmodo

FutureLearn

LinkedIn

NovoEd

XuetangX

Federica EU

Linkstreet Learning

Khan Academy

Kadenze

