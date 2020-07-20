Digital Printing Market Size to Reach USD 27.2 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of online media has given operators in printing-related industries fierce competition over the last decade. Despite this trend, the Digital Printing industry has registered growth.

The global Digital Printing market size is projected to reach USD 27.2 Billion by 2026, from USD 20.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

As the commercial printers' market has declined, they have increasingly embraced digital printing techniques over more conventional printing press operations. Digital printing services lower operating costs and enable operators to provide greater flexibility to customers. As a result, revenue in the digital printing industry grew.

DIGITAL PRINTING MARKET SIZE

Increasing flexibility, low cost per device, and emerging technology are expected to help the industry expand amid looming digitization for conventional printing service providers.

Furthermore, the growth of the digital printing market size is driven by the advancement of the packaging and textile industries.

Conventional printing methods can not satisfy the current fashion industry demands, and printers are forced to look for new methods to satisfy the consumer without raising the cost. Inkjet printing technology, which was initially developed for printing on papers, is now increasingly being used in the fabric printing industry as it suits the demand of the textile market. This adoption by the textile and fashion industry is expected to increase the Digital printing market's growth.

The industry is experiencing an increasing demand for premium packaging materials from various industries that manufacture cosmetics, alcoholic drinks, and household products. This, in turn, will propel growth for the global digital printing market size.

The high initial costs in digital printing serve as a constraint to the growth of the digital printing industry. These costs included the purchase price & installation fees, maintenance and support costs, and ink and other consumables.

DIGITAL PRINTING MARKET SHARE

Laser Print Heads is expected to hold the largest digital printing market size during the forecast period. The key factor driving Laser Printer's growth is the increasing demand for advanced printing technologies to improve productivity and performance.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023. Furthermore, APAC is the market leader in the textile printing industry. China and India are the main textile suppliers and account for the highest number of textile printing manufacturers.

DIGITAL PRINTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Digital Printing Breakdown Data by Type

Aqueous

Solvent

UV-curable

Latex

Dye sublimation.

Digital Printing Breakdown Data by Application

Plastic films or foils

Release liner

Glass

Textile

Paper

Ceramic.

Key Companies:

Hewlett-Packard

Canon

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Mimaki EngineerinG.

RoLAnd Dg Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Durst Phototechnik Ag

Electronics for Imaging

Inca Digital Printers Limited

Others.

